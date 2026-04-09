Nevgold Intercepts 1.11% Antimony Over 6.1 Meters, Within 1.93 G/T Aueq Over 100.6 Meters (1.07 G/T Au And 0.22% Antimony) From Surface Focus On Maiden Antimony-Gold Mineral Resource Estimate And Near-Term Antimony Production
|Hole ID
|Length, m*
|g/t Au
|% Sb
|g/t AuEq**
|From, m
|To, m
|Resurrection Ridge – 2025 Holes
|LB25-023A***
|100.6
|1.07
|0.22%
|1.93
|6.1
|106.7
|including
|22.9
|0.07
|0.51%
|2.05
|6.1
|29.0
|also including
|6.1
|0.11
|1.11%
|4.44
|16.8
|22.9
|LB25-025
|no significant values – step out
|LB25-026
|no significant values – step out
|LB25-027
|6.1
|0.11
|0.15%
|0.71
|0.0
|6.1
|LB25-028
|38.1
|0.12
|0.20%
|0.89
|18.3
|56.4
|including
|3.0
|0.03
|1.30%
|5.06
|18.3
|21.3
|LB25-029
|9.1
|0.08
|0.03%
|0.21
|0.0
|9.1
|LB25-030
|9.2
|0.05
|0.08%
|0.35
|15.2
|24.4
|Cadillac Valley – 2025 Holes
|LB25-005
|62.5
|0.45
|0.03%
|0.58
|158.5
|221.0
|including
|12.2
|1.60
|0.04%
|1.76
|182.9
|195.1
|LB25-007
|146.3
|0.21
|0.01%
|0.25
|29.0
|175.3
|Including
|33.5
|0.42
|0.01%
|0.47
|29.0
|62.5
|LB25-008
|7.7
|0.13
|0.03%
|0.25
|15.2
|22.9
|Cadillac Valley - Historical Re-Assay Results, MRE Focus
|LB22-008
|94.5
|0.29
|0.16%
|0.92
|60.4
|154.8
|including
|4.3
|0.54
|2.29%
|9.45
|60.4
|64.6
|LB22-024
|73.2
|0.63
|0.17%
|1.29
|205.7
|278.9
|including
|18.3
|0.50
|0.33%
|1.80
|249.9
|268.2
*Downhole thickness reported; true width varies depending on drill hole dip and is approximately 70% to 90% of downhole thickness.
**The gold equivalents (“AuEq”) are based on assumed metals prices of US$3,000/oz of gold and US$40,000 per tonne of antimony, and assumed metals recoveries of 80% for gold and 75% for antimony.
***Due to drilling conditions, Hole LB25-023A terminated in oxide 0.66% Sb and 3.44 g/t Au.
Drillhole Orientation Details
|Hole ID
|Target Zone
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation (m)
|Length (m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|LB25-023A
|RR
|667003
|4417370
|2114
|106.7
|0
|-90
|LB25-025
|RR
|666652
|4417161
|2097
|67.1
|0
|-90
|LB25-026
|RR
|666744
|4417222
|2096
|128.0
|0
|-90
|LB25-027
|RR
|666573
|4417315
|2059
|73.2
|0
|-90
|LB25-028
|RR
|666644
|4417297
|2085
|97.5
|0
|-90
|LB25-029
|RR
|666739
|4417332
|2084
|97.5
|0
|-90
|LB25-030
|RR
|666722
|4417397
|2080
|71.6
|0
|-90
|LB25-005
|CV
|664842
|4415029
|2022
|232.0
|125
|-60
|LB25-007
|CV
|664944
|4414451
|2032
|189.0
|300
|-70
|LB25-008
|CV
|665096
|4414652
|2035
|189.0
|180
|-70
|LB22-008
|CV
|664762
|4414439
|2053
|230.0
|120
|-60
|LB22-024
|CV
|664691
|4414921
|2043
|279.0
|90
|-60
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Figure 4 – Limousine Butte Land Holdings and District Exploration Activity. To view image please click here
Grant of Options
The Company also announces that it has granted 250,000 stock options of the Company (each, a“ Stock Option”) to an advisor. Each Stock Option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.72 per share with expiry date of April 9, 2028, subject to a vesting schedule of 50% upon grant, and 50% after 12 months. The Stock Options were issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
“Signed”
Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO
For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at..., call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at .
Sampling Methodology, Quality Control and Quality Assurance
NevGold QA/QC protocols are followed on the Project and include insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in all drill holes. A 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method was completed by ISO 17025 certified American Assay Labs, Reno.
The historic data collection chain of custody procedures and analytical results by previous operators appear adequate and were completed to industry standard practices. For the Newmont and US Gold data a 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method MS-41 was completed by ISO 17025 certified ALS Chemex, Reno or Elko Nevada.
Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg French, CPG, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is NevGold's Qualified Person (“QP”) under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.
About the Company
NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain gold project and Zeus copper project in Idaho.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as“plan”,“expect”,“project”,“intend”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“suggest”,“indicate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions“may” or“will” occur. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the proposed work programs at Limousine Butte, the exploration potential at Limousine Butte, and future project milestones such as the potential gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) and potential near-term antimony production by 2027 from the historical gold leach pads. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, and the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals. There is some risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct or that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
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