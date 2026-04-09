K'taka Bypolls: Voting Crosses 54 Pc In Bagalkot, 49 Pc In Davanagere SDPI, Cong Workers Clash

MENAFN - IANS) Davanagere/Bagalkot, April 9 (IANS) The voting process for the bypoll to two Assembly segments in Karnataka on Thursday is progressing briskly. Polling at stations in the Bagalkot Assembly constituency crossed 54 per cent, while in the Davanagere South constituency it crossed 49 per cent as of 3 P.M.

Polling commenced at 7 A.M., and voters can exercise their franchise until 6 P.M.

According to official data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voter turnout in Bagalkot stood at 54.82 per cent, while Davanagere South recorded 49.66 per cent. Earlier, by 1 P.M., Davanagere South had recorded 37.17 per cent turnout, while Bagalkot registered 43.75 per cent. Voting had crossed 20 per cent in the first four hours.

Meanwhile, a clash broke out between Congress and Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers near Basha Nagar main road in Davanagere during polling today, leading to brief tension in the area.

The incident occurred outside a polling booth set up at Millat School. According to sources, SDPI polling agents had placed a table about 200 metres away from the polling station. Congress workers objected to this and insisted that the table, which they claimed was set up beyond the permitted limit, be removed.

Tensions escalated when table set up by the SDPI agents was allegedly overturned, triggering a confrontation between workers of both parties. The situation turned tense as arguments quickly escalated into a clash.

The incident coincided with the arrival of Davanagere South Block Congress President, Ayub Pailwan, at the spot, further intensifying the situation.

Police personnel intervened and, after some effort, managed to bring the situation under control. No injuries have been reported so far.

Further, the bye-election in Bagalkot witnessed allegations of mismanagement, with voters facing difficulties due to the lack of basic facilities at a polling station in Aminagad.

According to reports, voters who arrived to cast their ballots were left without access to essential amenities such as drinking water. The absence of proper arrangements caused considerable inconvenience, especially under the scorching heat. There were also no adequate provisions for shade, forcing people to stand in long queues in the sun.

Amid these conditions, an elderly woman waiting in line reportedly fell ill and collapsed at the spot. Locals immediately came to her assistance and arranged for her to be sent for medical treatment.

The incident has raised concerns over the preparedness and arrangements at polling stations during the bye-election.

BJP candidate for Bagalkot segment Veeranna Charantimath cast his vote along with his family. Speaking to the media later, he expressed complete confidence in his victory this time. Charantimath, who had lost by a narrow margin in the previous election, said the atmosphere is favourable this time.

Meanwhile, allegations of cash distribution to influence voters surfaced during the bye-election in Bagalkot, triggering tension in parts of the constituency.

Reports emerged from Wambe Colony in Navanagar that money was being distributed to voters as an inducement. Locals alleged that Rs 500 currency notes were handed out.

In a viral video, the authenticity of which could not be verified by the IANS, a woman is seen showing a Rs 500 currency note and alleging that it was given by Congress members. She is also heard expressing dissatisfaction that only Rs 500 was given.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated when a group of people surrounded a car belonging to Congress leader Santosh Hokarani. The crowd alleged that money was being distributed and confronted those in the vehicle. Hokarani reportedly got down from the car and questioned the crowd about the incident.

A total of 34 candidates are in the fray across the two constituencies. More than 2,500 police personnel have been deployed at polling stations to ensure that no untoward incidents take place. There is a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP in both seats.

The SDPI is hopeful that the intense contest between the BJP and the Congress will benefit the party. The results will be announced on May 4.

In the Bagalkot Assembly segment, there are 2.59 lakh voters and nine candidates in the fray. A total of 332 polling stations have been set up. The electorate includes 1.26 lakh male and 1.32 lakh female voters.

Around 1,564 staff members, along with additional security personnel, have been deployed to manage and monitor the polling process.

The main contest in Bagalkot is between Congress candidate Umesh Meti and BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Congress MLA H.Y. Meti.

In the Davanagere South Assembly segment, authorities have set up 284 polling stations, of which 76 have been identified as sensitive. Prohibitory orders have been imposed within a 200-metre radius of polling stations. The constituency has 2.31 lakh voters, with 25 candidates in the fray. More than 1,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure safety.

Congress has fielded Samarth Mallikarjun, while the BJP has nominated Srinivas T. Dasakariyappa. Afsar Kodlipet is contesting as the Social Democratic Party of India candidate.

The bye-election was necessitated by the demise of veteran Congress leader, MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa.