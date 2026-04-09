Introducing Peanut Buddah Cups, A New And Nutty THC Treat From Incredibles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Each Peanut Buddah Cup brings your sweet tooth a classic combo of peanut butter and chocolate, with an elevated twist of high-dose, hemp-derived THC and CBG.







ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- incredibles, an award-winning brand owned by RYTHM, Inc. known for its THC gummies and chocolates, today announced the launch of its sweetest new product, Peanut Buddah Cups. Bringing consumers a sweet mix of creamy peanut butter and smooth milk chocolate, each cup is infused with 25 mg THC and 25 mg CBG, with six cups included in every pack.

Transporting consumers to a decadent dimension, incredibles' Peanut Buddah Cups deliver rich relaxation and a balanced, blissful experience. The thoughtfully formulated blend of THC and CBG is engineered to guide consumers toward a melt-into-the-moment experience with every bite, while delivering on incredibles' signature deliciousness and dependability.

"Innovation at incredibles means paying attention to what consumers actually want: their favorite flavors, familiar treats, and doses that deliver," said Eli Weiner, Senior Brand Manager of incredibles. "Peanut Buddah Cups check every box. We're building a portfolio of the best tasting edibles on the market, all while pushing the category forward on potency and consistency."



Peanut Buddah Cups join incredibles' delicious portfolio of THC gummies and chocolates, including the fan-favorite Peanut Budda Buddha Bar and collaboration chocolate bars with world-renowned Magnolia Bakery. According to BDSA's U.S. retail sales tracking for 2025, incredibles ranked as the No. 1 chocolate brand in the nation. incredibles continues to cement its position as a leader in the edibles category, pushing the boundaries of flavor-forward, precisely crafted products. By pairing nostalgic, indulgent flavor profiles with carefully developed hemp-derived formulations, the brand reinforces its ongoing commitment to consistency, quality, and fun.

Peanut Buddah Cups are crafted with 100% hemp-derived THC and CBG using a precisely blended infusion process to ensure accurate dosing and consistency.

To order Peanut Buddah Cups directly to your doorstep, please visit.

About incredibles

Founded in 2010 with a batch of specialty cookies and a big idea, incredibles has grown into one of the most trusted and award-winning THC edibles brands in the United States. incredibles is all about creating joyful, shareable experiences that bring people together, pairing crave-worthy flavors with effects you can expect. The brand is home to the #1 selling chocolate edible in multiple markets and its best-selling Snoozzzeberry line of chocolates and gummies, designed for sweeter dreams and brighter mornings. From limited-edition drops to its playful partnership with Magnolia Bakery, incredibles continues to infuse culture, creativity, and a little extra fun into everyday moments. To learn more and find incredibles near you, visit.

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