Nkarta To Participate In Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
At 11:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 15, Nkarta CEO Paul Hastings will participate in a virtual panel discussion,“Cell Therapy in Autoimmune: State of the Art and What Comes Next.”
Later that afternoon, Nkarta President Nadir Mahmood will participate in a 3:45 p.m ET fireside chat to share updates on the company's investigational CAR-NK cell therapy to treat B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.
A simultaneous webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors section of Nkarta's website, and a replay will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.
About Nkarta
Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for autoimmune diseases. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies, Nkarta is building a pipeline of future cell therapies engineered for deep therapeutic activity and intended for broad access in the outpatient treatment setting. For more information, please visit the company's website at .
Nkarta Media/Investor Contact:
Nadir Mahmood
Nkarta, Inc.
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