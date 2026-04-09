Reexploration Intersects Widespread Bedrock Radioactivity In Maiden Uranium Drilling Program At Eureka Project, Namibia

April 09, 2026 6:30 AM EDT | Source: ReeXploration Inc.

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - ReeXploration Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I0) ("ReeXploration" or the "Company") is pleased to report positive preliminary results from its maiden uranium drilling program at the Eureka Project ("Eureka" or the "Project") in central Namibia.

The 11-hole, 1,729 m reconnaissance program successfully intersected widespread radiometric anomalies within favorable geological settings associated with Rössing-style uranium mineralization.

Radiometric results reported herein are preliminary and subject to confirmation from downhole radiometric surveys and laboratory geochemical analysis.

Highlights:

All 11 drill holes intersected favorable leucogranite rocks which are associated with major Namibian uranium deposits such as Rössing and Etango Elevated radioactivity, up to 640 counts per second ("cps"), was intersected in 5 of 11 holes within leucogranites and associated contact zones with chemically reactive lithologies Multiple leucogranite units were intersected in every drillhole, confirming the widespread structural favourability for leucogranite emplacement adjacent to the Eureka Dome In addition, near-surface (overburden) uranium mineralization identified in 7 of 11 holes, including visible carnotite, demonstrating a secondary target type (Langer Heinrich-style)

"We are highly encouraged by the results from our first uranium drilling program at Eureka," said Christopher Drysdale, Interim CEO. "The program has successfully validated our Rössing-style exploration model, confirming the presence of the right rocks in the right structural settings, along with widespread elevated radiometric responses indicating the potential scale of the system. Importantly, we are seeing indications of both primary and near-surface uranium mineralization, highlighting the multi-target potential of the Project. We look forward to advancing these results with further downhole radiometrics and geochemical analysis."

Drilling Program Overview

The drilling program was designed to test for primary uranium mineralization hosted within leucogranites beneath shallow cover. Drill holes were oriented at -55° to -60° toward the west to test steeply east-dipping stratigraphy belonging to the Arandis Formation.

Drill hole lengths ranged from approximately 140 m to 200 m, corresponding to vertical depths of approximately 120 m to 160 m below surface. Several holes were drilled as fences to evaluate, at a preliminary level, geological continuity and the distribution of leucogranite intrusions.

Drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1 and details are summarized in Table 1.

Leucogranite Drilling Results (Rössing-Style Targets)

Drilling confirmed the presence of sheeted leucogranites in contact with carbonate-bearing and sulphidic lithologies (Arandis Formation), which are known to be favourable contact rock types for uranium-bearing leucogranites in Namibia.

Leucogranite intersections ranged from a few metres up to 20 metres thick, with multiple stacked units/sheets per hole (2 to 26 intersections).

Elevated radioactivity readings were recorded within these units and associated contact zones using a handheld RS-125 spectrometer on drill core, including highlights of:

577 cps over 4.20 m from 80.00 to 84.20 m (drill hole SU26-04) 560 cps over 2.50 m from 56.00 to 58.50 m (drill hole SU26-11) 410 cps over 9.75 m from 66.25 to 76.00 m (drill hole SU26-11) 460 cps over 2.50 m from 134.75 to 137.25 m (drill hole SU26-08)

Portable XRF readings support the presence of uranium mineralization.

These results confirm the presence of a favourable geological system and support the Company's Rössing-style exploration model.







SU26-04: Coarse-grained pegmatitic leucogranite in contact with calc-silicates.

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SU26-04: Leucogranite with elevated radioactivity, 577 cps over 4.2 metres from 80.00 to 84.2 metres

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SU26-08: Altered leucogranite with elevated radioactivity occurring in micaceous shear zone, 460 cps over 2.5 metres from 134.75 to 137.25 metres.

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Gypcrete-Calcrete Drilling Results (Langer Heinrich-Style Targets)

Although not the primary focus of the program, near-surface uranium mineralization was encountered in 7 of 11 drill holes, including visible carnotite (secondary uranium mineral) within calcrete and gypcrete horizons.

Notable results, using a handheld RS-125 spectrometer on drill core, include:

545 cps over 4.7 m from 0 to 4.7 m (drill hole SU26-06) 473 cps over 11.2 m from 0 to 11.2 m (drill hole SU26-09) 400 cps over 2.7 m from 0 to 2.7 m (drill hole SU26-05) 390 cps over 3.5 m from 0 to 3.5 m (drill hole SU26-08)

Portable XRF readings supported the presence of uranium mineralization in the overburden.

These observations highlight additional discovery potential for Langer Heinrich-style calcrete-hosted uranium mineralization, providing a secondary exploration target across the Project.







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Next Steps

The Company plans to:

Complete downhole radiometric surveys Conduct laboratory geochemical analysis of drill core Integrate the drilling results with existing Project datasets to establish mineralization vectors and refine target areas for follow-up Plan additional surveys and follow-up drilling programs







Figure 1: Location of 2026 Drill Collars

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Table 1: Drill Hole Details