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Indivior To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Host Webcast On April 30Th


2026-04-09 07:00:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHMOND, Va., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDV) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. U.S. EDT. Following the release of the financial results, Joe Ciaffoni, Chief Executive Officer, and other members of Indivior's leadership team will host a presentation via live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. EDT.

Access to the Live Webcast Presentation :

The webcast event and materials can be accessed on the“Investors” section of the company's website at before the event begins.

Live webcast link:

Participants may access the presentation telephonically by registering with the following link:

(Registrants will have an option to be called back directly immediately prior to the call or be provided a call-in # with a unique pin code following their registration)

A replay of the presentation will be available at .

About Indivior
As the leader in long-acting injectable treatments for opioid use disorder (OUD), Indivior is singularly focused on delivering evidence-based treatment and advancing understanding of OUD as a chronic but treatable brain disease. For more than 25 years, we have revolutionized the science of addiction medicine, developing treatments that help people move toward long-term recovery with independence and dignity. Building on this heritage, we are ushering in a new era, renewing our commitment to individuals living with OUD and carrying forward what matters most: compassion, integrity, and science. Together – with science, people living with OUD, public health champions, and communities – we are powering recovery and renewing hope. Visit to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting .

For Further Information

Investors:
Jason Thompson
Indivior Pharmaceuticals
Tel: 804-402-7123
E-mail: ...

Media:
Cassie France-Kelly
Indivior Pharmaceuticals
Tel: 804-594-0836
E-Mail: ...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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