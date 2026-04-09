Anganwadi Teacher Tied To Tree In Telangana, Five Held

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 9 (IANS) Five persons were arrested in Telangana's Sangareddy district on Thursday for tying an Anganwadi teacher to a tree over the alleged financial cheating by her husband, police said.

The shocking incident took place in Rasole village in Kangti mandal on Wednesday.

Few villagers tied Vasanta Kumari to a tree with a rope and humiliated her as her husband, Prabhakar, had allegedly cheated them in the name of a finance company.

Prabhakar had collected money from some villagers in Ramaragidda village under "HBM Finance" and fled. Angered over this, some villagers went to Rasole, where Vasanta Kumari was attending duty.

They caught hold of the Anganwadi teacher and tied her to a tree. Later, they released her following the intervention of some village elders.

Later, Vasanta Kumari lodged a complaint with the police. Taking serious note of the incident, police launched an investigation.

Five persons involved in the incident have been identified and arrested.

Meanwhile, an MLA in Telangana fell victim to cyber fraudsters.

Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, the MLA of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from Jangaon constituency, lost Rs 1 lakh to the fraudsters.

The fraudsters cheated the MLA under the guise of the "Vikasit Bharat" scheme. The accused allegedly promised Rs 10 lakh loans upon submission of the eligibility list.

They collected Rs 1 lakh as processing fees. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy transferred funds via PhonePe.

The MLA grew suspicious when the accused demanded more money. He lodged a complaint with Jubilee Hills Police Station in Hyderabad.

Last month, a member of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly lost Rs 12 lakh in an online fraud.

Cybercriminals allegedly duped Chirri Balaraju, the MLA from Polavaram.

The legislator belonging to the Jana Sena Party (JSP) received a WhatsApp message containing a link in the name of a Road Transport Authority (RTA) challan.

The amount was reportedly withdrawn from his bank account after he clicked on the link. On realising that he had fallen victim to cyber fraud, the MLA lodged a complaint with the police.

A case was registered at Jeelugumilli Police Station. Police said the investigation is underway to trace the accused and recover the amount.