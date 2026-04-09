Cloudera Advances Hybrid Data Platform With Long-Term Stability, Elastic Scale, And Open Data Interoperability

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Cloudera, the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, today announced significant advancements to its hybrid data and AI platform. These updates help enterprises modernize seamlessly, lower infrastructure costs, and accelerate analytics and AI across their entire data estate.

Enterprises face mounting pressure to modernize data platforms while managing cost and risk, creating significant operational strain. As AI investment accelerates, PwC projects that AI could add as much as $320 billion to the Middle East economy by 2030, with the UAE expected to experience the most significant relative uplift, contributing close to 14% of its GDP. Frequent upgrade cycles, rising infrastructure costs, and growing complexity hinder innovation and divert resources from high-value analytics and AI.

Cloudera addresses these challenges by providing long-term stability and a predictable foundation for enterprise data environments. With extended support until 2032 and a unified platform experience across cloud and data centers, organizations can reduce operational overhead and focus on advancing AI initiatives.

These advancements reinforce Cloudera's position as the only platform to offer long-term stability, elastic scale across cloud and data centers, and open interoperability in a single architecture, without requiring data movement or disruptive migrations.

Key features include:Offers a stable, secure foundation for enterprise dataenvironments, allowing organizations to standardize mission-critical infrastructure, reducerisk, and eliminate costly upgrade cycles while aligning platform strategy with long-terminvestments.

Provides simultaneous updates to on-premises and clouddeployments, ensuring consistency across the entire hybrid data estate. This enablesorganizations to boost performance and meet changing regulatory requirements without theexpense of re-platforming.

The update introduces new capabilities to enhance performance, flexibility, and data collaboration across modern data architectures. Automated optimization of Apache Iceberg tables, powered by Cloudera Lakehouse Optimizer, accelerates query performance and reduces storage overhead with minimal manual effort. Organizations can also scale compute on demand with Cloudera Cloud Bursting, using cloud resources for peak workloads without moving data, improving utilization while maintaining security and governance. Expanded data sharing enables secure access to live Iceberg tables across external platforms without copying or duplicating data, reducing silos and preserving data integrity.

“Our customers no longer accept trade-offs,” said Leo Brunnick, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera.“They want the flexibility of the cloud, the control of the data center, and the ability to scale without disruption. This update delivers all three on a single, unified platform built for modern data and AI.”

Cloudera is the only hybrid data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, on-prem data centers, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI andassert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, improving security, governance, and real-time and predictive insights. The world's largest brands across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and even save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera and follow us on LinkedIn and X. ©2026 Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

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