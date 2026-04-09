Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Portuguese Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call from HE Paulo Rangel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Portugal.

During the call, they reviewed the latest developments in the region in light of the announcement of a ceasefire between the United States of America and Iran, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs renewed, during the call, the State of Qatar's welcome of the ceasefire announcement and its emphasis on the necessity of building on it urgently to prevent the expansion of the scope of tension in the region.

His Excellency stressed the importance of ensuring the security of maritime passages and the freedom of navigation and international trade in accordance with the rules of international law, in a manner that contributes to preserving regional stability and global supply chains.