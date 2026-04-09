Afreximbank Delivers Strong FY2025 Results With A Total Assets And Contingencies Base Of US$48.5 Billion
|Financial Performance Metrics
|FY'2025
|FY'2024
|Gross Income (US$ billion)
|3.5
|3.3
|Net Income (US$ million)
|1,156.8
|973.5
|Return on average equity (ROAE)
|15%
|15%
|Return on average assets (ROAA)
|3.04%
|2.96%
|Cost-to-income ratio
|21%
|18%
|Financial Position Metrics
|FY'2025
|9M'2024
|Total Assets (US$ billion)
|42.3
|35.3
|Total Liabilities (US$ billion)
|33.9
|28.1
|Shareholders' Funds (US$ billion)
|8.4
|7.2
|Non-performing loans ratio (NPL)
|2.43%
|2.33%
|Cash/Total assets
|14%
|13%
|Capital Adequacy ratio (Basel II)
|23%
|24%
Mr. Denys Denya, Afreximbank's Senior Executive Vice President, commented:
“Despite continuing global geopolitical challenges and disruptions caused by some rating actions, the Group delivered excellent financial performance in 2025, a fitting tribute to a decade of consequential leadership under Professor Oramah, with total assets and contingencies reaching $49 billion. Pleasingly, the Group is way ahead on most of it targets in delivery on its 6th Strategic plan that ends on 31 December 2026. With recently established subsidiaries such as FEDA and AfrexInsure becoming profitable, Net income grew by 19% to stand at US$1.2 billion, underpinned by a strong capital base of US$8.4 billion. The Group's balance sheet is at its strongest level ever, with liquidity levels and capitalisation well above target and good asset quality. These results are a testament to the unwavering execution by the Group's hard working human capital. We entered 2026 financial year with significant momentum, ready to scale the Group's impact, accelerate trade integration and value addition across Global Africa, and deliver greater value to our shareholders.”Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Afreximbank.
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Vincent Musumba
Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)
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About Afreximbank:
African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2025, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$48.5 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$8.4 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), GCR (A), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), and. Moody's (Baa2). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.
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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) Group makes written and/or oral forward-looking statements, as shown in this release and other communications, from time to time. Likewise, officers of the Bank may make forward-looking statements either in writing or during verbal conversations with investors, analysts, the media, and other members of the investment community. Statements regarding the Bank's strategies, objectives, priorities, and anticipated financial performance for the period constitute forward-looking statements. They are often described with words like "should", "would", "may", "could", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "intend", and "believe".
By their very nature, these statements require the Bank to make assumptions subject to risks and uncertainties, especially uncertainties related to the financial, economic, regulatory, and social environment within which the Bank operates. Some of these risks are beyond the control of the Bank and may result in materially different results from the expectations inferred from the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause such differences include regulatory pronouncements, credit, market (including equity, commodity, foreign exchange, and interest rate), liquidity, operational, reputational, insurance, strategic, legal, environmental, and other known and unknown risks. As a result, when making decisions with respect to the Bank, we recommend that readers apply further assessment and should not unduly rely on the Bank's forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represents the views of management only as of the date hereof. These statements are meant to assist the Bank's investors and analysts to understand the Bank's financial position, strategies, objectives, priorities, and anticipated financial performance in relation to the current period, and, as such, may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or verbal, which may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf, except as required under applicable relevant regulatory provisions or requirements.
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