India, UAE Discuss Deepening Partnership Thank Leadership For Support

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 9 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to UAE, Deepak Mittal, discussed deepening partnership between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi during his meeting with Saif Saeed Ghobash.

The details of the meeting were shared in a post on X by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Upon meeting Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Ambassador Mittal expressed his gratitude to the UAE leadership for their continued care and support of the Indian community. They also exchanged views on deepening bilateral cooperation.

Amb @d_mittal73 met H.E. Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. Amb expressed his gratitude to the UAE leadership for their continued care and support of the Indian community. Exchanged views on deepening bilateral cooperation. twitter/RidGuZGjGc -- India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) April 8, 2026

India's Broader Diplomatic Outreach

Interaction with GCC Heads of Missions

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared that Secretary (CPV & OIA) Ms. Sripriya Ranganathan hosted an interaction with the Gulf Cooperation Council Heads of Missions in New Delhi on Tuesday with Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, India's candidate for the post of Judge, ITLOS (term 2026-35), attending as a Special Guest.

Secretary (CPV & OIA) Ms. Sripriya Ranganathan hosted an interaction with the Gulf Cooperation Council Heads of Missions in New Delhi yesterday, with Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, India's candidate for the post of Judge, ITLOS (term 2026--35), attending as a Special Guest. twitter/McBAG1v5fj -- Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 8, 2026

UAE Minister Discusses Regional Security in New Delhi

Earlier in March, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy conducted a working visit to New Delhi, holding significant talks with External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The meeting focused on strengthening the partnership between the two nations while addressing escalating regional tensions. According to a statement released on X by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the officials reviewed the "repercussions of the Iranian missile attacks on security and stability in the region," specifically noting their "impact on the global economy and energy security."

Reem Al Hashimy condemned the "treacherous attacks against the UAE and other countries in the region," describing them as a "grave violation of international law, the UN Charter, and international humanitarian law." She further stated that such actions constitute an "infringement on the sovereignty of states and a direct threat to their security and stability.

Dialogue with Sweden on India-EU Partnership

As India deepens its engagements with partners across the world, EAM S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Dag Hartelius, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Sweden.

Good to meet Dag Hartelius, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Sweden. Spoke about advancement of our bilateral cooperation and deepening of India-EU Strategic Partnership. twitter/EDneClgDmS -- Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 8, 2026

The leaders spoke about the advancement of the bilateral cooperation and the deepening of the India-EU Strategic Partnership.

(ANI)

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