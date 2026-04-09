Haryana Aims Towards Water Sustainability With World Bank Funds

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 9 (IANS) In a significant push towards long-term water sustainability, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with the World Bank Appraisal Mission, marking a decisive step forward in the implementation of the ambitious 'Water Secure Haryana' programme.

The programme, with a total outlay of Rs 5,715 crore, including a Rs 4,000 crore World Bank loan, is aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of agricultural water use across the state.

Planned over a six-year period, the initiative represents a comprehensive and structured effort to strengthen water management systems in the state. The project will be implemented through a coordinated approach involving the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, which has been allocated Rs 3,328 crore, the Micro-Irrigation and Command Area Development Authority with an outlay of Rs 1,500 crore, and the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, which will utilise Rs 887 crore.

This convergence of departments is expected to ensure integrated planning and effective execution.

Satbir Singh Kadian, Engineer in Chief, Irrigation and Water Resources Department, informed that the programme has been designed to bring a structural transformation in water governance by leveraging modern technology, strengthening institutions and promoting farmer-centric interventions.

It will be implemented across 15 clusters covering 48.94 lakh acres, benefiting a significant portion of the state's cultivable command area.

A key focus of the initiative is the adoption of data-driven water management systems, including digital databases and real-time monitoring mechanisms, to improve irrigation efficiency and service delivery.

The programme also emphasises sustainable agricultural practices, including crop diversification and the promotion of water-saving techniques such as direct-seeded rice.

With strong administrative backing, global financial support and a clearly defined implementation roadmap, the 'Water Secure Haryana' programme is poised to emerge as a model for sustainable water management and agricultural resilience in the country.

Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare) Vijayendra Kumar, Principal Secretary (Architecture) Pankaj Agarwal, Commissioner and Secretary (Excise and Taxation) Ashima Brar, and other senior officers were present at the meeting.