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Trump Explores Coordinated Effort with Iran to Protect Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is exploring the possibility of a joint operation with Iran to secure the Strait of Hormuz following the announcement of a new ceasefire with Tehran.
“We’re thinking of doing it as a joint venture. It’s a way of securing it, also securing it from lots of other people,” Trump told reporters after the two-week truce was announced.
When asked whether Iran would be allowed to impose tolls in the strait, Trump replied, “It’s a beautiful thing.”
An Iranian lawmaker had earlier stated that Tehran was collecting roughly $2 million in transit fees from certain vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, describing the initiative as a "new concept of sovereignty."
Trump emphasized that the agreement would not grant Iran any uranium enrichment rights.
"There won't be any enrichment," he said, while also noting that US forces would remain in the region to uphold any future arrangements.
The president indicated that peace talks could begin as soon as Friday and expressed optimism about a rapid negotiation process. He also acknowledged China’s key role in facilitating communications with Iran.
China welcomed the truce, with a Foreign Ministry spokesperson stating that Beijing "advocates for a ceasefire and resolving the conflict through political means" and has "made its own effort in this regard."
“We’re thinking of doing it as a joint venture. It’s a way of securing it, also securing it from lots of other people,” Trump told reporters after the two-week truce was announced.
When asked whether Iran would be allowed to impose tolls in the strait, Trump replied, “It’s a beautiful thing.”
An Iranian lawmaker had earlier stated that Tehran was collecting roughly $2 million in transit fees from certain vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, describing the initiative as a "new concept of sovereignty."
Trump emphasized that the agreement would not grant Iran any uranium enrichment rights.
"There won't be any enrichment," he said, while also noting that US forces would remain in the region to uphold any future arrangements.
The president indicated that peace talks could begin as soon as Friday and expressed optimism about a rapid negotiation process. He also acknowledged China’s key role in facilitating communications with Iran.
China welcomed the truce, with a Foreign Ministry spokesperson stating that Beijing "advocates for a ceasefire and resolving the conflict through political means" and has "made its own effort in this regard."
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