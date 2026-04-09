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PromotEdge Marks 11-Year Milestone with Global Expansion and New Platform Ventures
(MENAFN- Prtainment) KOLKATA, April 8, 2026: PromotEdge, a Kolkata-based integrated marketing and branding agency, has been in business for 11 years. This represents ten years of consistent development, increased global reach, and ongoing investments in creating a full-spectrum marketing ecosystem.
Since its founding in 2015, PromotEdge has grown from a local creative firm to a full-service marketing partner that works with companies in India and other countries, such as the US, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East. With operational hubs in the US and Canada, the agency continues to expand its global reach as it approaches its 12th year through its international platform, PromotEdgeDigital.
PromotEdge has worked with over 200 businesses in various industries and regions over the last eleven years. The firm focuses on creating pertinent and scalable brand solutions for customers across industries, guided by its “Digitally Desi” philosophy, which combines cultural awareness with data-driven execution.
The company provides comprehensive marketing services in the areas of web solutions, digital marketing, creative design, brand planning, and audio-visual production.
In its eleventh year, PromotEdge developed branded IPs and content series for the automotive and industrial sectors, produced audio-visual content for international sporting organisations like the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball, strengthened its performance marketing capabilities across quick-commerce platforms, and delivered influencer-led campaigns for FMCG brands.
In order to assist the expanding D2C ecosystem and digital-first brands, PromotEdge has recently increased the scope of its performance marketing capabilities. The agency provides quantifiable results on platforms like Zepto, Blinkit, Flipkart, and Swiggy Instamart while working with companies in a variety of categories, including fashion, personal care, food and beverage, and home goods.
The D2C-focused marketing firm Fizzle Digital's operations have been incorporated into PromotEdge's performance marketing strategy in an effort to bolster this sector. The agency's performance marketing segment is currently led by its founders, Avi Saraf and Jhalak Agarwal.
PromotEdge continues to service B2B clients in industries like steel, energy, engineering, and infrastructure in addition to its expanding D2C focus.
Through the introduction of new platforms and collaborations, the agency has also gone beyond traditional services in recent years.
DesiMachines is an online marketplace dedicated to finding, contrasting, and financing heavy engineering and construction equipment in India. The platform, which is supported by PromotEdge, has filled important holes in the infrastructure equipment ecosystem by onboarding two financial institutions and six top OEMs.
Additionally, the agency established Pexora, a joint venture with Prodigy that focuses on workspace design, branding, and experiential marketing in Eastern and North Eastern India. With its exclusive East India relationship with Xtreme Media for active digital LED display solutions, Pexora also signifies the agency's entry into the Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) market.
Extending its vision beyond marketing into experience-led ventures, PromotEdge also nurtures The Trip Space, a boutique travel brand that, over the past five years, has quietly emerged as a trusted name among discerning HNI travellers, curating bespoke, design-forward journeys across the globe with a strong emphasis on personalisation and elevated luxury.
PromotEdge CEO Saurav Agarwal commented on the achievement, saying, “PromotEdge has always been built with a long-term vision, not just as a service provider but as a partner that evolves with changing market needs. This strategy is shown in our growth into other markets, ongoing performance marketing investments, and the creation of platforms like DesiMachines and Pexora. Our goal is still to develop skills that provide our clients with long-term value.”
PromotEdge will concentrate on growing its global clientele, growing its D2C and performance marketing capabilities, investing in AI-enabled marketing solutions, and fortifying its platform-led initiatives and alliances as it approaches its twelfth year.
Since its founding in 2015, PromotEdge has grown from a local creative firm to a full-service marketing partner that works with companies in India and other countries, such as the US, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East. With operational hubs in the US and Canada, the agency continues to expand its global reach as it approaches its 12th year through its international platform, PromotEdgeDigital.
PromotEdge has worked with over 200 businesses in various industries and regions over the last eleven years. The firm focuses on creating pertinent and scalable brand solutions for customers across industries, guided by its “Digitally Desi” philosophy, which combines cultural awareness with data-driven execution.
The company provides comprehensive marketing services in the areas of web solutions, digital marketing, creative design, brand planning, and audio-visual production.
In its eleventh year, PromotEdge developed branded IPs and content series for the automotive and industrial sectors, produced audio-visual content for international sporting organisations like the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball, strengthened its performance marketing capabilities across quick-commerce platforms, and delivered influencer-led campaigns for FMCG brands.
In order to assist the expanding D2C ecosystem and digital-first brands, PromotEdge has recently increased the scope of its performance marketing capabilities. The agency provides quantifiable results on platforms like Zepto, Blinkit, Flipkart, and Swiggy Instamart while working with companies in a variety of categories, including fashion, personal care, food and beverage, and home goods.
The D2C-focused marketing firm Fizzle Digital's operations have been incorporated into PromotEdge's performance marketing strategy in an effort to bolster this sector. The agency's performance marketing segment is currently led by its founders, Avi Saraf and Jhalak Agarwal.
PromotEdge continues to service B2B clients in industries like steel, energy, engineering, and infrastructure in addition to its expanding D2C focus.
Through the introduction of new platforms and collaborations, the agency has also gone beyond traditional services in recent years.
DesiMachines is an online marketplace dedicated to finding, contrasting, and financing heavy engineering and construction equipment in India. The platform, which is supported by PromotEdge, has filled important holes in the infrastructure equipment ecosystem by onboarding two financial institutions and six top OEMs.
Additionally, the agency established Pexora, a joint venture with Prodigy that focuses on workspace design, branding, and experiential marketing in Eastern and North Eastern India. With its exclusive East India relationship with Xtreme Media for active digital LED display solutions, Pexora also signifies the agency's entry into the Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) market.
Extending its vision beyond marketing into experience-led ventures, PromotEdge also nurtures The Trip Space, a boutique travel brand that, over the past five years, has quietly emerged as a trusted name among discerning HNI travellers, curating bespoke, design-forward journeys across the globe with a strong emphasis on personalisation and elevated luxury.
PromotEdge CEO Saurav Agarwal commented on the achievement, saying, “PromotEdge has always been built with a long-term vision, not just as a service provider but as a partner that evolves with changing market needs. This strategy is shown in our growth into other markets, ongoing performance marketing investments, and the creation of platforms like DesiMachines and Pexora. Our goal is still to develop skills that provide our clients with long-term value.”
PromotEdge will concentrate on growing its global clientele, growing its D2C and performance marketing capabilities, investing in AI-enabled marketing solutions, and fortifying its platform-led initiatives and alliances as it approaches its twelfth year.
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