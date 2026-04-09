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China Kicks Off 637th Flight of Long March Rocket Series
(MENAFN) China successfully deployed another cluster of low-Earth orbit internet satellites in the early hours of Thursday, advancing the country's accelerating push to build out a competitive global communications infrastructure, state media reported.
The satellites lifted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi, according to media. Officials confirmed the payload — designated the 21st batch of the country's low-orbit internet satellite constellation — reached its intended orbital trajectory without incident.
The mission carried added symbolic weight, logging the 637th flight in the storied Long March rocket series, a workhorse of China's space program that has underpinned decades of the nation's most significant launches and continues to serve as the backbone of its expanding ambitions in space technology and global connectivity.
The satellites lifted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi, according to media. Officials confirmed the payload — designated the 21st batch of the country's low-orbit internet satellite constellation — reached its intended orbital trajectory without incident.
The mission carried added symbolic weight, logging the 637th flight in the storied Long March rocket series, a workhorse of China's space program that has underpinned decades of the nation's most significant launches and continues to serve as the backbone of its expanding ambitions in space technology and global connectivity.
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