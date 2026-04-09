BDC Launches A $150‐Million Life Sciences Venture Fund

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BDC to support early‐stage companies in therapeutics and medical technologies

MONTREAL, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) today announced the launch of its $150‐million Life Sciences Venture Fund, created to support the next generation of Canadian companies in the sector.

With this new Fund, BDC is aiming to complement the existing market by providing patient capital to trailblazing early‐stage seed and Series A companies, so that they can move from the lab to the market. It will focus on the two sectors where Canada has the most opportunities: therapeutic products and medical technologies.

Life sciences are a major engine of Canada's economy, contributing $18.3 billion annually, representing 0.8% of GDP, and supporting more than 135,000 specialized jobs. By providing a new source of Canadian capital, BDC aims to help entrepreneurs bring new health solutions to market and retain scientific talent in Canada to strengthen our competitiveness.

Although the life sciences sector continues to demonstrate the strongest 10‐year venture capital returns in Canada, financing gaps persist, especially at the earliest stages of company development. In a sector tied to Canada's economic sovereignty, national security and its ability to support essential health advances for Canadians, these vulnerabilities weaken our capacity to build and retain globally competitive companies here at home.

“Life sciences is one of our most innovative sectors, yet that success is at risk as early-stage companies continue to be left behind by investors. It's a risk we can no longer ignore-especially at a time when Canada needs more champions to build our own economic sovereignty right here at home,” said Geneviève Bouthillier, Executive Vice President, BDC Capital. "It's a sector where Canada can, and should, lead internationally, but too much reliance on foreign investment is holding us back. As Canada's development bank, we want to help change that. Today's 150M announcement is a clear statement that Canada intends to lead from within in life sciences.”

Parimal Nathwani appointed Managing Partner to lead the new Fund

The launch also includes the appointment of Parimal Nathwani as Managing Partner of the Fund. A seasoned life sciences leader, he brings more than 20 years of experience in building and scaling biotechnology and medical technology companies. Recognized for his strategic vision and execution, he brings deep expertise in scientific models, commercialization, and the challenges companies face in this sector.

“Canada has world‐class talent and a strong life sciences innovation base,” said Parimal Nathwani, Managing Partner, Life Sciences Venture Fund, BDC Capital.“But with a significant early‐stage funding gap, combined with long development cycles and demanding scientific validation, the needs are pressing. By supporting early‐stage companies in therapeutics and medical devices, we aim to turn Canadian research and intellectual property into globally competitive businesses that improve human health, create high‐quality jobs, generate economic impact and strengthen Canada's innovation ecosystem.”

About BDC, Canada's bank for small- and medium-sized business owners

BDC focuses on small- and medium-sized business owners, providing them financing, investment, and advice. As Canada's development bank, we also support entrepreneurs who don't fit the traditional mold working with a network of partners and help develop underserved markets to unlock economic potential. Our mission is to build strong, resilient businesses that drive Canada's economic growth. BDC is a perennial Canada's Top 100 Employer and B Corp certified. Learn more at bdc or connect with us on social media.

Media contact:

...

1 844 625-8321