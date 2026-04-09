Dubai: Kandura Rally Returns April 11 With Prizes Worth Up To Dh50,000

A mix of horsepower and heritage is set to take over Dubai this weekend, as Kandura Rally returns for its fifth edition at Dubai Festival City Mall.

Taking place on April 11, the one-day event brings together car enthusiasts, modified builds, and cultural expression, turning the mall's outdoor space into a full-day motor festival.

What is Kandura Rally

Positioned as one of the UAE's more community-driven car events, Kandura Rally blends automotive culture with local identity. The event celebrates the kandura not just as traditional dress, but as a symbol of pride, style, and belonging within the UAE's youth and car communities.

This year's edition is expected to feature more than 500 vehicles, including supercars, classic cars, modified builds, trucks, and superbikes.

From static car displays to live drift experiences, the event is designed as a full-day experience rather than a typical motor show.

Visitors can expect:

A large-scale showcase of modified and high-performance vehicles Drift arenas and live automotive experiences Brand activations, including Tesla showcases A community-driven atmosphere with enthusiasts and collectors

Organisers say more than 15,000 attendees are expected throughout the day.

Alongside the showcase, the rally also functions as a competition, with participants competing across different categories.

A total of Dh50,000 in cash prizes, along with gifts and vouchers, will be awarded. Registration is open through the official Kandura Rally website, with entry starting from Dh200 per car.

The event will run from 11 am until midnight on April 11 at Dubai Festival City Mall, with vehicle entries scheduled in advance to allow for a full-day display and judging.

Whether you're there for the cars, the culture, or just the atmosphere, Kandura Rally continues to carve out its space as one of the UAE's more distinct automotive gatherings, where tradition meets tuned engines.

UAE: BTS is coming to cinemas, here's how fans can watch the 'Arirang' tour live 250 artists, 10-minute plays: Inside the world's biggest little theatre festival taking place in Dubai