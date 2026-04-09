Shop, Park For Free: Dubai Motorists Can Save On Parking At Local Stores

Parkin Company, the largest provider of paid public parking in Dubai, on Thursday launched“Spot for Shops”, which enables motorists to validate their parking fees by supporting neighbourhood small businesses in the city.

Under this initiative, customers can offset their parking fees through qualifying purchases at participating shops. Validation will be done via the Parkin app, with the value credited directly to their Parkin wallet. The initiative aims to incentivise motorists to support hidden gems tucked between the city's better-known destinations.

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“Small businesses play a vital role in Dubai's economic landscape, and 'Spot for Shops' reflects how Parkin is reimagining parking as an enabler of urban mobility and local commerce. By seamlessly connecting parking with everyday retail experiences, we are making it easier for customers to access neighbourhood destinations while supporting local businesses and strengthening the wider ecosystem that drives the city's growth,” said Osama AlSafi, chief operating officer at Parkin.

The Dubai-listed company said this initiative will boost footfall for small businesses while also providing more affordable parking to residents through cashback incentives.

As many as 15 companies will be included in the first wave of participating businesses under the pilot phase, with parking redemption set to go live on the Parkin app in early May 2026.

According to the information on the company's website, some of the participating companies include Cycle 2 Cycle, Beirut Blendz, AI Embratoor, San Diego Key Cutting, Ravi Restaurant, Soam Vegetarian, Damyati Plus, The Laundry Hub and Naif Baker.

Participating outlets will be responsible for delivering the cashback benefits directly to customers. They are expected to benefit from increased visibility and improved convenience, while residents and visitors gain easier access to neighbourhood destinations across the city.

Park in any paid Parkin space near a participating business

Customers are required to pay the applicable parking fees within their designated parking zone Customers are required to pay the applicable parking fees upon parking their vehicles

The merchant validates the parking through the Parkin app using the customer's mobile number

Cashback is credited instantly to the customer's Parkin wallet

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