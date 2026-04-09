Saudi Crown Prince Discusses Regional Developments With UK Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud discussed with British Prime Minister HE Keir Starmer in Jeddah the latest regional and international developments, particularly those in the region and their security and economic repercussions.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Thursday that the meeting emphasized support for all efforts aimed at strengthening regional security and stability, in addition to discussing several issues of mutual interest, including aspects of the strategic partnership