SIAL Network Accelerates Global Expansion And Reinforces Its Leadership Across The International Food Industry - Aetoswi...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- SIAL Network continues to strengthen its position as a global leader dedicated to B2B agri-food trade and food innovation. For over 60 years, SIAL has been shaping the global food ecosystem by connecting industry leaders, driving innovation, and facilitating trade across continents.

Today, SIAL Network brings together more than 17,000 exhibitors and over 700,000 professionals worldwide across 12 major events spanning Africa, Asia, Europe and North America.

The launch of SIAL Vietnam in 2026 marks a new milestone in SIAL Network's development. Vietnam represents one of the most dynamic and fast-growing food markets in Southeast Asia, driven by strong domestic demand, rapid urbanization and increasing international trade flows. This event will be co-located with Food Expo, a well-established exhibition with more than 10 years of presence.

This strategic move reinforces SIAL's positioning in Southeast Asia, a key region responding to increasing global demand for diversification and new growth markets.

This expansion is further supported by the continued success of SIAL's major events worldwide. In Asia, SIAL Shanghai stands as a key pillar of the network and ranks as the fourth largest food exhibition in the world.

In North America, SIAL Canada is expected to reach record-breaking levels, reinforcing its role as a strategic gateway to the region.

Meanwhile, SIAL Paris, the flagship event of the network, continues to set a global benchmark for the industry. This year's edition is expected to be even larger, with over 8,000 exhibitors and 295,000 industry professionals, once again demonstrating SIAL's unparalleled ability to bring together the entire global food value chain under one roof.

Across all its markets, SIAL Network provides companies with direct access to strategic buyers and concrete business opportunities. Acting as a true global business accelerator, it supports companies in identifying new growth markets, navigating evolving supply chains and responding to increasing demand for diversification.

About SIAL Network: SIAL Network is the world's leading network of food and beverage exhibitions organizing SIAL Paris, SIAL Canada (Montreal and Toronto), SIAL in China (Shanghai and Guangzhou), SIAL Interfood (Jakarta), SIAL India (Mumbai), Food & Drinks Malaysia by SIAL (Kuala Lumpur), Gourmet Selection by SIAL, the Cheese and Dairy Products Show (Paris), and Djazagro (Algiers).

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