Hundreds Demonstrate In Zurich Against Iran War
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Hunderte demonstrieren in Zürich gegen Iran-Krieg
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Read more: Hunderte demonstrieren in Zürich gegen Iran-
Protesters demanded“an end to the imperialist war of aggression” and self-determination for the Iranian people.
The event was authorised by the police and passed off peacefully, as a photographer reported to the Keystone-SDA news agency. The organisers had already announced in advance that they would not tolerate flags from dictatorial regimes.
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This also included the monarchist Iranian flag with the lion in the centre. Reza Pahlavi, the son of the last Shah, has been touted as an alternative to the current Iranian regime.
The rally was organised by the Movement for Socialism and the Labour Party.
On February 28, Israel and the United States launched attacks on Iran. A fragile ceasefire has been put into place.More More Swiss insurer expects more than 2,000 claims over war in Iran
This content was published on Apr 7, 2026 Swiss travel insurer Axa is expecting a total of over 2,000 claims due to the war in the Middle East. The costs would amount to over CHF3 million.Read more: Swiss insurer expects more than 2,000 claims over war in
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