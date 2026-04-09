Galgotias University Hosts National E-Bike Challenge To Promote Green Mobility In India

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India Galgotias University hosted the 9th edition of the SIEP E-Bike Challenge from April 3 to April 7, 2026, bringing together engineering students and innovators from across India to compete in sustainable mobility solutions. Organized by the Imperial Society of Innovative Engineers (ISIE INDIA) under its SIEP (Skill, Innovation & Employability Program) initiative in collaboration with Galgotias University, the national-level event attracted more than 350 participants and 23 teams from multiple states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, and Uttarakhand.



Students showcase electric bike innovations at the national SIEP E-Bike Challenge hosted by Galgotias University



The competition was centered on electric bikes, with participants designing, developing, and testing functional E-Bike prototypes with a strong focus on energy efficiency, innovation, performance, and real-world applicability. The challenge served as a dynamic platform for young engineers to demonstrate technical capabilities, creativity, and problem-solving skills while addressing critical energy and mobility concerns.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vinod Gupta, Founder and President of ISIEINDIA, emphasized the importance of industry-aligned student innovation in addressing global energy challenges. Sharing the university's perspective, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said,“At a time when geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region continue to impact global energy supply chains and fuel stability, the need for sustainable and self-reliant mobility solutions has become more urgent than ever. Initiatives like the SIEP E-Bike Challenge empower young innovators to develop practical, scalable alternatives that can reduce dependency on conventional fuels and contribute to a more resilient and sustainable future.”



The inaugural session was attended by distinguished dignitaries including Sh. Sushil Kumar Agarwal, Regional Director, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India; Mr. Rajiv E, Executive Director (International), Automobile Centre of Excellence; Dr. Ajay Shrivastav, CEO, Anexion Transformation; and Mr. Nitin Khindria, CHRO, Omega Seiki Mobility. Their presence added significance to the event's larger mission of aligning academic learning with industry requirements and national priorities in clean mobility and skill development.

The challenge also brought together participants from leading institutions across the country, including DIT University, Dr. D.Y. Patil Institute of Technology, Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Amrutvahini College of Engineering, Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology, JSS Academy of Technical Education, VNRVJIET, Shree Rayeshwar Institute, Pimpri Chinchwad College, Muthoot Institute, RVR and JC College of Engineering, St. Joseph's College, Sri Ramakrishna Institute, Zeal College, A. P. Shah Institute, Mepco Schlenk Engineering College, KL University, Jabalpur Engineering College, and RV College of Engineering. Through the development of functional and energy-efficient E-Bike prototypes, students gained industry-ready exposure while contributing ideas that address fuel dependency and environmental sustainability.



As teams tested their E-Bikes in real-time conditions on campus, the event reflected the growing importance of clean energy innovation, sustainable transportation, and student-led engineering solutions. By hosting the SIEP E-Bike Challenge, Galgotias University continues to strengthen its commitment to experiential learning, industry engagement, and innovation-driven education while supporting India's transition toward a cleaner and more efficient future.



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