Willis Launches Digital Infrastructure Protector: A Complete End-To-End Lifecycle Solution For Comprehensive Data Center Risk Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) By combining broad insurance policy coverage with tailored risk management support, Willis' new solution supports maximum operational and financial resiliency for data center clients

NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), today announced the launch of Digital Infrastructure Protector, a new, end-to-end lifecycle solution for data center owners and operators. This solution combines integrated policy coverage during both the construction and operations phases with enhanced, tailored risk management to help data center owners, operators, contractors, and hyperscalers minimize risk while maximizing operational and financial resiliency.

The launch of Digital Infrastructure Protector is the latest in a series of innovations by Willis to deliver new, customized risk solutions that directly address the unique needs of today's data centers – from initial funding to steady-state operations – amid an increasingly complex and interconnected risk ecosystem.

Alastair Swift, Head of Global Specialties at Willis said:“The pace at which the AI boom is accelerating data center construction is creating unprecedented complexity, and traditional insurance solutions are no longer sufficient. As a client-led, data-driven organization, Willis has developed this solution to respond directly to those challenges.”

Tom Grandmaison, Chief Client Officer for Willis Construction, adds:“Digital Infrastructure Protector provides clients with the right limit, the right terms and conditions and the most efficient price for each individual project, giving them the power to not only minimize risk but also secure the most from their investment.”

Key features of Digital Infrastructure Protector include:

Integrated and enhanced policy coverage: In close collaboration with Zurich, a leading data center insurance provider, Digital Infrastructure Protector provides access to streamlined coverage with more than U.S. $3 billion in capacity, bringing building, operational property, marine and cargo exposures together under a single policy. Together Willis and Zurich customized policy wording to meet digital infrastructure clients' evolving and unique data center needs.

Evidence-based broking: Willis and Zurich experts lead with analytics and data validation to not only assess gaps in coverage but also help clients evaluate the appropriate amount of coverage for their specific needs. This minimizes the risk of overinsurance for greater cost efficiency.

Integrated risk management: Leveraging its recently released eight-point digital infrastructure risk framework, Willis provides clients with an ongoing, holistic view of the full spectrum of data center risk, including systemic and emerging risks. This includes continued guidance and risk mitigation as data center projects evolve and move to upgrade their technology, making Willis uniquely positioned to support clients in achieving long-term resilience.

Access to a broad and deep bench of global experts: Willis' solution provides clients with access to their newly formed Global Digital Infrastructure Group, also led by Alastair Swift. This cross-functional team unites experts across multiple sectors and geographies, including construction, energy, climate, technology and cyber, real estate, supply chain, data analytics and risk engineering. Their combined sector expertise helps clients stay ahead of broader risk trends and developments across the data center ecosystem.

Digital Infrastructure Protector is now available to clients globally.

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