Thousands Evacuated Following Heavy Rains And Floods In Dominican Republic

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Santo Domingo: A child was killed and more than 5,000 people were evacuated as a result of heavy rains and floods that swept through several areas in the Dominican Republic.

Local authorities reported that the rains caused damage to more than a thousand homes and disrupted electricity and water services, while some areas recorded about 30 centimeters of rain in less than 24 hours, forcing rescue teams to evacuate residents from the most affected areas.

Dominican President Luis Abinader said, "there is no storm drainage system that can withstand that anywhere in the world.”

Dominican authorities have ordered non-essential staff to work remotely, warning of possible floods and landslides, with more than 12 provinces on alert.