Afghanistan U-17 Team To Face Uzbekistan In CAFA Clash Today

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's national under-17 football team is set to face Uzbekistan today in the ongoing Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Championship.

The Afghanistan Football Federation announced that the U-17 side will take on Uzbekistan as part of the 2026 Asian Championship qualifying competitions.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:30pm Afghanistan time in Uzbekistan, where the CAFA tournament is currently being held.

The competition features teams from Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Afghanistan has already played two matches in the tournament, losing their opener to Kyrgyzstan and drawing their second game against Turkmenistan.

hz/sa