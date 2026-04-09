Medical Equipment Purchased For Nimroz Hospital After Pajhwok Report

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) ZARANJ (Pajhwok): Following a Pajhwok report on the shortage of diagnostic equipment at Nimroz Hospital, the Ministry of Public Health announced the purchase of medical equipment worth over 130 million afghanis and $20,000 for the facility.

Pajhwok had reported on February 16, 2026, about the lack of diagnostic facilities at Nimroz Hospital. In that report, obstetric specialists called for equipping the provincial hospital with advanced diagnostic tools.

Now, the MoPH has confirmed the purchase of advanced medical equipment for Nimroz Provincial Hospital.

According to the ministry's statement, with the help of Sheikh Abdullah bin Al Thani, a Saudi philanthropist, medical equipment worth 130 million afghanis has been provided to the hospital.

The statement said the advanced equipment includes a CT scan, MRI and other devices, which will soon be put into service at the hospital.

The ministry also reported that Gul Ahmad Noorzad, a national businessman, contributed medical equipment and supplies worth $20,000 to the hospital and has pledged similar support for health facilities in Farah and Kandahar provinces.

Meanwhile, Haji Gul Ahmad Noorzad, an official of the“Noorzad Brothers” company, told Pajhwok that the company has purchased medical equipment worth $20,400 for the provincial hospital and will also contribute another $10,000 to health centers in five districts of the province.

He added:“We studied the Pajhwok report on its website. It is truly painful that patients have to travel to other provinces due to the lack of diagnostic facilities, facing many difficulties. That is why we decided to make this contribution-to improve the quality of health services and prevent people from having to travel elsewhere for the diagnosis of simple illnesses.”

He said the equipment includes ultrasound devices, ventilators, and ECG machines.

He also noted that an electrocautery device-a medical tool used in surgeries for cutting tissue or stopping bleeding using electric current-is included in the shipment.

On the other hand, Abdul Hakim Rasooli, head of Zaranj Provincial Hospital, said this equipment could bring significant improvements to the emergency, surgical, obstetrics, and intensive care departments, allowing higher-quality and faster services for patients.

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