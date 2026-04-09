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Greek Government Sets Social Media Age Limit for Minors from 2027
(MENAFN) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Wednesday that children under 15 will be prohibited from accessing social media platforms starting January 1, 2027, according to reports.
In a TikTok video, Mitsotakis explained the reasoning behind the move: “The addictive design of some apps, the profit model that’s based on your attention — on how long you spend in front of your mobile phone screen — which takes away some of your innocence and freedom, must end at some point.”
He emphasized that the goal is not to remove young people from technology entirely, which he described as “a source of inspiration, knowledge and creativity,” but noted the impact of prolonged screen time: “science is clear: When a child spends hours in front of a screen, its mind gets no rest.”
Mitsotakis reportedly sent a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen advocating for an EU-wide framework regulating social media and internet access for children under 15.
Referring to his own announcement, he stated: “However, national action alone is not enough. A single European framework is needed by the end of 2026, which will complement and reinforce the necessary national initiatives for the protection of minors.”
He also proposed creating a European “digital age threshold” of 15 and implementing a bloc-wide ban on social media for younger users, with platforms required to verify ages every six months to prevent circumvention. Additionally, Mitsotakis called for a streamlined EU enforcement mechanism to enable quicker assessment of violations and imposition of sanctions.
In a TikTok video, Mitsotakis explained the reasoning behind the move: “The addictive design of some apps, the profit model that’s based on your attention — on how long you spend in front of your mobile phone screen — which takes away some of your innocence and freedom, must end at some point.”
He emphasized that the goal is not to remove young people from technology entirely, which he described as “a source of inspiration, knowledge and creativity,” but noted the impact of prolonged screen time: “science is clear: When a child spends hours in front of a screen, its mind gets no rest.”
Mitsotakis reportedly sent a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen advocating for an EU-wide framework regulating social media and internet access for children under 15.
Referring to his own announcement, he stated: “However, national action alone is not enough. A single European framework is needed by the end of 2026, which will complement and reinforce the necessary national initiatives for the protection of minors.”
He also proposed creating a European “digital age threshold” of 15 and implementing a bloc-wide ban on social media for younger users, with platforms required to verify ages every six months to prevent circumvention. Additionally, Mitsotakis called for a streamlined EU enforcement mechanism to enable quicker assessment of violations and imposition of sanctions.
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