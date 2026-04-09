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Lebanese PM Condemns Israeli Strikes on Civilian Neighborhoods
(MENAFN) Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam accused Israel on Wednesday of targeting “densely populated residential areas,” resulting in civilian casualties, despite ongoing ceasefire initiatives, according to reports.
In a post on the US social media platform X, Salam noted that Lebanon had welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran.
“While we intensified our efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, Israel continued to escalate its attacks targeting densely populated residential areas that claimed the lives of innocent civilians throughout Lebanon, particularly in the capital, Beirut,” he said.
Salam accused Israel of “disregarding all regional and international efforts to end the war” and of “blatantly violated the principles of international law and international humanitarian law, which it has never respected in the first place.” He urged Lebanon’s allies “to stop these attacks by all available means.”
The Lebanese Presidency also condemned the strikes, describing them as “barbaric attacks, which respect neither agreements nor commitments, repeatedly demonstrate Israel’s disregard for all international laws and norms,” according to reports.
It added that “over fifteen months since the ceasefire agreement in November 2024, numerous violations and breaches have been recorded without any deterrence.”
In a post on the US social media platform X, Salam noted that Lebanon had welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran.
“While we intensified our efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, Israel continued to escalate its attacks targeting densely populated residential areas that claimed the lives of innocent civilians throughout Lebanon, particularly in the capital, Beirut,” he said.
Salam accused Israel of “disregarding all regional and international efforts to end the war” and of “blatantly violated the principles of international law and international humanitarian law, which it has never respected in the first place.” He urged Lebanon’s allies “to stop these attacks by all available means.”
The Lebanese Presidency also condemned the strikes, describing them as “barbaric attacks, which respect neither agreements nor commitments, repeatedly demonstrate Israel’s disregard for all international laws and norms,” according to reports.
It added that “over fifteen months since the ceasefire agreement in November 2024, numerous violations and breaches have been recorded without any deterrence.”
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