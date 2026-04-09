Haryana Has Turned Into Crime State Under BJP Govt, Says AAP

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 9 (IANS) The BJP has turned Haryana into a crime state, said AAP national media incharge Anurag Dhanda on Thursday. Highlighting a horrific murder in Haryana's Jhajjar on Wednesday, Dhanda said three or four assailants barged into a house in broad daylight, fired 14 bullets and walked away while the police and state government slept through it.

“What's surprising is that the Congress, which never misses a chance to wail about law and order over any incident in Punjab, is staying mum despite being the main Opposition party in Haryana,” the AAP leader wrote on X.

“Why does the Congress have such an attachment to the BJP government in Haryana? What do you call this kind of relationship?” he asked.

The shooting incident has taken place in the village of Dighal in Jhajjar district on Wednesday where a financier who was smoking a hookah outside his house was shot dead.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, capturing the armed assailants in the crime.

Meanwhile, upon receiving information about the incident a police team promptly arrived at the scene and has initiated an investigation.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Sahil, alias Sonu, a resident of Dighal village.

Critically injured by the gunfire, Sahil was rushed to a hospital in Rohtak, where doctors declared him dead. It is reported that the attackers, arriving in a Scorpio SUV, fired between 10 and 15 rounds, several of which struck Sahil.

The sound of the gunfire triggered panic and chaos within the village.

Video footage of the incident has also emerged. It showed three or four assailants, travelling in a black Scorpio, entering the premises through the gate.

They proceed to fire continuously at Sahil, who was seated in the courtyard of the house.

Sahil, seen wearing a white shirt, is struck by the bullets and collapses to the ground. Subsequently, one of the assailants steps further inside through the gate before all the attackers flee the scene in their vehicle.

Several bystanders rushed towards the spot upon hearing the sound of the gunshots.