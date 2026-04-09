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U.S. Democrat Calls for Halt to Netanyahu's Bombardment of Lebanon
(MENAFN) A Democratic congressman launched a sharp rebuke on Wednesday against the continued Israeli bombardment of Lebanon, demanding that President Donald Trump use his political leverage to force Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the relentless assault.
"Netanyahu's ongoing bombardment of Lebanon, which has killed civilians for weeks, threatens to plunge the region into even further chaos & unravel the ceasefire," Rep. Jim McGovern wrote on X, the U.S. social media platform.
His remarks landed in the immediate aftermath of a devastating wave of Israeli strikes that killed more than 250 people across Lebanon in a single day.
The condemnation comes against the backdrop of a two-week U.S.-Iran truce announced Tuesday, designed to lay the groundwork for a comprehensive agreement to end a war that Washington and Tel Aviv launched against Tehran on February 28 — a conflict that has already left thousands dead or wounded. While chief mediator Pakistan has maintained that the ceasefire extends to Lebanon, both the United States and Israel have disputed that interpretation, insisting the agreement does not cover Lebanese territory.
McGovern pressed Trump directly, urging the president to "stand up to Netanyahu" and warning that inaction risks dismantling the very deal his administration brokered.
"He needs to save the deal he negotiated. He has leverage. He should use it!" the lawmaker said.
Israel has sustained a campaign of airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since Hezbollah launched a cross-border attack on March 2 — continuing its military operations in defiance of a ceasefire that had been in place since November 2024.
"Netanyahu's ongoing bombardment of Lebanon, which has killed civilians for weeks, threatens to plunge the region into even further chaos & unravel the ceasefire," Rep. Jim McGovern wrote on X, the U.S. social media platform.
His remarks landed in the immediate aftermath of a devastating wave of Israeli strikes that killed more than 250 people across Lebanon in a single day.
The condemnation comes against the backdrop of a two-week U.S.-Iran truce announced Tuesday, designed to lay the groundwork for a comprehensive agreement to end a war that Washington and Tel Aviv launched against Tehran on February 28 — a conflict that has already left thousands dead or wounded. While chief mediator Pakistan has maintained that the ceasefire extends to Lebanon, both the United States and Israel have disputed that interpretation, insisting the agreement does not cover Lebanese territory.
McGovern pressed Trump directly, urging the president to "stand up to Netanyahu" and warning that inaction risks dismantling the very deal his administration brokered.
"He needs to save the deal he negotiated. He has leverage. He should use it!" the lawmaker said.
Israel has sustained a campaign of airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since Hezbollah launched a cross-border attack on March 2 — continuing its military operations in defiance of a ceasefire that had been in place since November 2024.
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