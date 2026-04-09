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Russia Says Japan Ties Deteriorated to Historic Low
(MENAFN) Russia's Foreign Ministry declared Wednesday that relations with Japan have plummeted to their worst point on record, as diplomatic friction over alleged drone cooperation with Ukraine pushed bilateral tensions to a breaking point.
Earlier that day, Moscow summoned Japanese Ambassador to Russia, Akira Muto, to formally protest reports of collaboration between a Japanese firm and a Ukrainian combat drone manufacturer — a move the Russian side characterized as a direct threat to its national security.
Russian officials argued that Ukraine's repeated deployment of drones against civilian infrastructure and residents on Russian soil provided clear justification for treating such corporate ties as a hostile act, one that materially endangers Russian security interests and the safety of its civilian population.
The Foreign Ministry laid blame squarely on Tokyo for the current diplomatic breakdown, attributing the deterioration to what it described as "Tokyo's unfriendly policies," which it said are being actively carried forward by Japan's incumbent cabinet.
Moscow served notice that any genuine path toward restoring intergovernmental dialogue rests entirely on Japan's willingness to move beyond rhetoric, insisting that if Japan is "genuinely interested in resuming intergovernmental dialogue, it must demonstrate this not in words but through concrete actions and practical steps."
The warning signals deepening estrangement between the two nations, whose relations have been strained since Japan aligned itself with Western sanctions following Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.
Earlier that day, Moscow summoned Japanese Ambassador to Russia, Akira Muto, to formally protest reports of collaboration between a Japanese firm and a Ukrainian combat drone manufacturer — a move the Russian side characterized as a direct threat to its national security.
Russian officials argued that Ukraine's repeated deployment of drones against civilian infrastructure and residents on Russian soil provided clear justification for treating such corporate ties as a hostile act, one that materially endangers Russian security interests and the safety of its civilian population.
The Foreign Ministry laid blame squarely on Tokyo for the current diplomatic breakdown, attributing the deterioration to what it described as "Tokyo's unfriendly policies," which it said are being actively carried forward by Japan's incumbent cabinet.
Moscow served notice that any genuine path toward restoring intergovernmental dialogue rests entirely on Japan's willingness to move beyond rhetoric, insisting that if Japan is "genuinely interested in resuming intergovernmental dialogue, it must demonstrate this not in words but through concrete actions and practical steps."
The warning signals deepening estrangement between the two nations, whose relations have been strained since Japan aligned itself with Western sanctions following Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.
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