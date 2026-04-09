US-Iran Ceasefire A 'Strategic Victory' For Tehran: Isfahan Professor

'A Strategic Victory for Iran'

Mohsen Farkhani, Assistant Professor at Isfahan University, said the ceasefire between the US and Iran is a strategic victory for Tehran. Farkhani, in a conversation with ANI, said that when Trump claims the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, it means that he has accepted Iran's established control over it. "You know, for sure, it is a strategic victory, but not for the American side. It is counted as a strategic victory for Iran. Because when Trump is claiming the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, it has only one meaning, and that is that he accepted Iran's established control over the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

Farkhani said that it is pertinent that Iran's conditions are accepted. "Then, what kind of narratives is he making now? It doesn't make any sense, and it's not important. It is that Iran's conditions are accepted and imposed on the ground. Therefore, what he is claiming as a victory, it is not important," he said.

"First of all, I should say that it is viewed surely as a victory, since the US and Zionist regime started this illegal war to topple the governing system and seize Iran's oil," he added.

Uncertainty and Distrust

Farkhani said that Iran still looms in uncertainty as they do not trust the US to hold the ceasefire. "But we believe it is not still a permanent peace or ceasefire, but we are now in a standby situation to check whether the US stay committed to the conditions that Iran made, or they are gonna betray this negotiation table again as they did in the past two times," he said.

Strait of Hormuz Status Unclear

For the Strait of Hormuz, the fate of this chokepoint is still unclear. The ceasefire announcement says that the Strait of Hormuz is going to be reopened fully. On Wednesday, early in the day, some vessels were passing through that chokepoint, but quite a limited number of them. Before the war, the daily average was about 130 vessels. Later, when Israel started its attacks on Lebanon, the IRGC came out with a statement saying that this was a violation of the ceasefire, and then the Iranian Revolutionary Guard halted or suspended all the passages through the Strait of Hormuz, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)