Atletico Madrid Stuns Barcelona 2-0 In Champions League First Leg

Atletico Madrid strengthened their hold on the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night, securing a 2-0 first-leg win over Barcelona at the Camp Nou courtesy of goals from Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth. Despite Barcelona controlling much of the game, Atletico's resolute defence and lightning-quick counter-attacks proved decisive after Pau Cubarsi was sent off in the 42nd minute for a last-man foul on Giuliano Simeone.

Alvarez and Sorloth Secure Vital Away Win

Julian Alvarez expertly curled a 25-metre free kick into the top corner during first-half stoppage time, sending the packed Camp Nou into stunned silence. Early in the second half, Marcus Rashford rattled the crossbar from a free kick, but Atletico remained composed and extended their lead in the 70th minute when Matteo Ruggeri's left-wing cross found Alexander Sorloth, who volleyed home from close range. The 2-0 away victory puts Barcelona in a tough position, with the winner of the two-legged tie set to face either Arsenal or Sporting in the Champions League semi-finals.

Post-Match Reactions

"In games like these, with teams that know each other so well, someone has to produce a special moment. Alvarez scored a magical free kick," Player of the match Julian Alvarez said as per the Champions League website.

"I don't think my Atleti had ever won at Camp Nou. It's very difficult. They're arguably the best team in Europe, along with Paris and Bayern. Through good teamwork, we were able to capitalise on key moments in the match. The second goal gave us more confidence, and it's a shame we couldn't extend our lead further," Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said. (ANI)

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