Amit Shah Lauds Navkar Mantra Chanting For Global Peace At JITO Event

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday addressed the Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra Diwas organised by the Jain International Trade Organisation at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, praising the spiritual initiative and emphasising the importance of peace and unity in a conflict-ridden world.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said, "I would like to congratulate JITO for chanting the peaceful Navkar Mantra from here on April 9th for the welfare of the entire world, especially at a time when the whole world is bent upon war to impose its will upon one another. This is truly most fitting." The event brought together members of the Jain community and spiritual leaders, focusing on harmony, non-violence, and collective well-being. Shah highlighted that such spiritual initiatives hold greater significance in today's geopolitical climate, where tensions and conflicts continue to escalate across regions.

Shah Pays Tribute on CRPF Valor Day

Earlier in the day, Shah paid tribute to personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force on the occasion of CRPF Valor Day, commemorating their bravery and sacrifice. In a post on X, he said, "Salute to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of our brave hearts on CRPF Valour Day."

Recalling the historic 1965 battle at Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch, Shah noted that CRPF personnel had displayed exceptional courage in defending the nation. "On this day in 1965, the fearless warriors of CRPF stood like an unbreakable wall... crushing the enemy's advances and writing a glorious chapter of bravery in India's history," he said, while paying homage to the martyrs.

Focus on Assam Elections

Meanwhile, Shah also addressed election rallies in Assam earlier this week, expressing confidence in the BJP forming the government again. He said key decisions, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, would be taken in the first cabinet meeting if voted to power. Voting for the 126-seat Assam Assembly is underway, with counting scheduled for May 4.

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