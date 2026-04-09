Kolkata Weather Update: Thunderstorm, Rain Alert Issued Check IMD Forecast

Kolkata Weather Update: The weather department has put out thunderstorm alert for the entire state. A cyclonic circulation and a trough line are expected to bring rain and gusty winds to Kolkata, along with several districts in South and North Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm alert across West Bengal. According to their forecast, thunderstorm activity might increase in several districts on April 9. This could bring light to moderate rain to Kolkata and other parts of South Bengal.The Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata explained the reason. An east-west trough from northwest Uttar Pradesh to Manipur and a cyclonic circulation over Chhattisgarh have created the perfect conditions for thunderstorms. A lot of moisture coming in from the Bay of Bengal is making the situation worse.Several districts in South Bengal are likely to get rain today. These include Kolkata, East Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Nadia. These areas could see thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30–40 km/h. The rainfall is expected to continue for most of the day.North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar might see heavy rain and thunderstorms today. In some places, the wind speed could even touch 50 km/h. The forecast also suggests that rain may continue in some North Bengal districts from April 10 to 14.The weather in South Bengal will start getting better from April 10. Most districts will see a return to dry weather between April 11 and 12. After this, the temperature is expected to rise slowly by 4–6 degrees Celsius.Fishermen have been advised not to go into the sea off the West Bengal and North Odisha coasts for the next 24 hours. The wind speed in the area could reach up to 60 km/h.Overall, the weather across West Bengal will be unstable today. However, the Met department says the situation in South Bengal will likely improve in the next few days.