Kerala Polls: LDF Set To Create History With Third Term, Says MB Rajesh

LDF set for historic third term: MB Rajesh

Kerala Minister MB Rajesh on Thursday cast his vote in the Assembly elections being held today and said that LDF is all set to create history with a third term. Rajesh, who is contesting from Thrithala Assembly constituency as a Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate, cast his vote in Palakkad.

Speaking to ANI, the Kerala Minister said LDF will come back to power with more seats and added that the BJP is trying to import North Indian culture into Keralam's polity. "LDF will come back to power with more seats. We are all set to create a new history with a third term...BJP is trying to import that North Indian culture into Keralam's polity," he said.

UDF untrustworthy due to corruption: Rajesh

He also expressed confidence, saying there is no question of the UDF government after the elections because people do not trust them, as they are facing a series of corruption allegations. "Thrithala, we will win comfortably. There is no question of a UDF government after the elections because people do not trust the UDF. UDF is facing allegations of corruption. It's very strange that a government that has been in power for the last 10 years has not faced a single corruption allegation. Instead, the opposition is facing a series of corruption allegations, including corruption which they have committed in the name of the Wayanad disaster fund," Rajesh said.

People trust LDF: Pinarayi Vijayan

Earlier in the day, Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed confidence in the LDF's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, saying that the public trusts the ruling alliance. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in Kannur, Vijayan said that "false and communal propaganda" cannot defeat the LDF. "False propaganda cannot defeat the LDF. We always trust the people, and the people trust us. We have travelled with the people for the last ten years, and that journey must continue. We are with the people, and the people are with us. Communal propaganda cannot defeat us," he said.

Polling Underway for 140 Seats

Polling for the 140-member Keralam Assembly began at 7 am, with voters turning out in large numbers across the state. The election is witnessing a direct contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), with the BJP-led NDA also in the fray.

In Keralam, over 2.69 crore registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots, including 1.38 crore women and 1.31 crore men, along with 277 voters in the third gender category. Nearly 4.24 lakh first-time voters aged 18-19 are participating, while over 2 lakh voters are aged above 85.

Votes for the Assembly elections will be counted on May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)