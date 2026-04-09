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Haunted Station In Uttar Pradesh: Strange Shadows, Scary Sounds On Full Moon Nights Read Spooky Tale
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Uttar Pradesh is India's biggest state with a massive railway network. Lakhs of people travel by train here daily. But did you know there's a railway station here that people say is haunted?You must have heard stories about haunted forts and palaces, right? But in Uttar Pradesh, there's a railway station that people call 'haunted'. Its story is seriously spooky. Let's find out where this station is and what it's called.This railway station is called Naini Junction. It's in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, about 10 kilometres from the main city. This station is always a hot topic of discussion among locals. Let's dig deeper into why.Naini Jail is located right near this railway station. Many stories are linked to this jail. People say that during British rule, many freedom fighters died here because of the atrocities committed by British officers.Locals believe the spirits of freedom fighters who died in Naini Jail wander around the Naini railway station at night. They say strange things happen in this area after dark, especially on full moon nights, when you can supposedly see weird shadows and hear spooky sounds.Both passengers and local residents claim they sometimes hear strange voices here at night. They believe these are the voices of the freedom fighters who were killed by British officers.
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