“Inside The Candidate's Head” Crosses Borders With Spanish Edition

Montevideo - A Brazilian bestseller on political campaigns is reaching Spanish-speaking audience.“Cabeça de Candidato” (Inside The Candidate's Head), written by political campaign manager Alberto Lage and psychologist Iracema Rezende, has been released in Spanish as“Cabeza de Candidato: Dentro de la mente del poder | Lecciones de campañas en Brasil” (Inside the Candidate's Head: The Psychology of Running for Office | Lessons from Campaigns in Brazil).

The edition is available on Amazon in print and Kindle, bringing lessons from Brazil's electoral arena to Latin America and Spain.

Originally published in September 2025, the book quickly topped Amazon Brazil rankings in Elections, Politics, and Social Sciences. The Spanish edition was translated by Marcus Vinicius Baldo, Co-founder of Compol Brasil.

The brazilian version featured a new preface by political scientist Felipe Nunes, one of the leading figures in electoral analysis in Brazil. The foreword for the Spanish version is signed by Paulo Carlos López-López, a professor of Political Science at the University of Santiago de Compostela and spokesperson for the Movimiento Sumar Galicia.

Rather than focusing on polling or data models, the book turns to what often drives real decisions. Fear, ego, and insecurity take center stage. Authors draw on decades of experience to map the human side of power disputes.

The result is a narrative that challenges traditional campaign manuals. It argues that behind every strategy lies a personal struggle. Candidates and consultants operate under pressure that rarely appears in public discourse.

From Brazil to a broader audience

International launch comes as Alberto Lage prepares to speak at the World Summit of Political Communication, held April 21–23, in Montevideo. He will join leading strategists to discuss Brazilian political marketing and its growing influence.

This timing reinforces the book's positioning. Brazil's campaign dynamics are increasingly relevant across Latin America, where electoral environments share structural and cultural similarities. The Spanish edition aims to connect those dots with practical and psychological insights.

With strong sales in Brazil and a new regional rollout,“Inside The Candidate's Head” enters the market as a case study and a conversation starter. It offers a closer look at what really happens behind the scenes of modern campaigns.