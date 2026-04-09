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Airattix Partners With Fonzel To Launch Smart Digital Lockers In Ayodhya, Enhancing Pilgrim Convenience
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 8th April: Airattix, a tech-enabled storage solutions provider, has partnered with Fonzel, to introduce advanced smart locker solutions in Ayodhya with the capacity to securely store over 1,000 bags for visiting devotees.
As part of this collaboration, Airattix has installed 21 smart digital lockers at its luggage storage facility, giving pilgrims more flexible and technology-enabled storage options while strengthening the overall storage infrastructure available to visitors in the city.
Fonzel offers smart locker solutions, provides secure storage systems designed for multiple sectors including corporate, healthcare, and retail environments. With a strong legacy of storage innovation, Fonzel offers advanced, tech-driven solutions that prioritize security, accessibility, and ease of use. Through this collaboration, Airattix is integrating these intelligent locker systems into its Ayodhya luggage storage, making safe and automated storage more accessible for users.
With the addition of smart digital lockers, devotees can now choose between conventional luggage storage through a structured racking system or opt for secure, tech-enabled lockers based on their preferences. This dual-storage model allows visitors to select the option that best suits their needs, creating a more seamless and flexible storage experience for the thousands of pilgrims who travel to Ayodhya each day.
"This expansion marks an important step in our effort to make travel more seamless and stress-free for devotees visiting Ayodhya. With the addition of smart digital lockers, we are giving users the flexibility to choose how they store their belongings while ensuring the highest standards of safety and convenience. Our focus has always been on solving real on-the-ground challenges, and by combining traditional storage with technology, we are able to deliver a more reliable and scalable solution for high-footfall destinations," said Aditya Kale, CEO & Founder of Airattix.
Airattix's Ayodhya facility is part of its broader vision to simplify travel by offering secure, accessible, and technology-driven storage solutions. By combining traditional cloakroom-style storage with smart locker technology, the company is building a more adaptable storage ecosystem designed for high-footfall travel and pilgrimage destinations.
With continued investments in innovation and strategic partnerships, Airattix aims to expand similar solutions across other high-traffic destinations in India, helping travellers move more freely without the burden of managing luggage.
As part of this collaboration, Airattix has installed 21 smart digital lockers at its luggage storage facility, giving pilgrims more flexible and technology-enabled storage options while strengthening the overall storage infrastructure available to visitors in the city.
Fonzel offers smart locker solutions, provides secure storage systems designed for multiple sectors including corporate, healthcare, and retail environments. With a strong legacy of storage innovation, Fonzel offers advanced, tech-driven solutions that prioritize security, accessibility, and ease of use. Through this collaboration, Airattix is integrating these intelligent locker systems into its Ayodhya luggage storage, making safe and automated storage more accessible for users.
With the addition of smart digital lockers, devotees can now choose between conventional luggage storage through a structured racking system or opt for secure, tech-enabled lockers based on their preferences. This dual-storage model allows visitors to select the option that best suits their needs, creating a more seamless and flexible storage experience for the thousands of pilgrims who travel to Ayodhya each day.
"This expansion marks an important step in our effort to make travel more seamless and stress-free for devotees visiting Ayodhya. With the addition of smart digital lockers, we are giving users the flexibility to choose how they store their belongings while ensuring the highest standards of safety and convenience. Our focus has always been on solving real on-the-ground challenges, and by combining traditional storage with technology, we are able to deliver a more reliable and scalable solution for high-footfall destinations," said Aditya Kale, CEO & Founder of Airattix.
Airattix's Ayodhya facility is part of its broader vision to simplify travel by offering secure, accessible, and technology-driven storage solutions. By combining traditional cloakroom-style storage with smart locker technology, the company is building a more adaptable storage ecosystem designed for high-footfall travel and pilgrimage destinations.
With continued investments in innovation and strategic partnerships, Airattix aims to expand similar solutions across other high-traffic destinations in India, helping travellers move more freely without the burden of managing luggage.
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