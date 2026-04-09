Nadula Celebrates 9Th Anniversary With Exclusive Offers 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nadula, a leading global hair brand known for its premium-quality human hair wigs and bundles, proudly celebrates its 9th anniversary. Nadula is consistently dedicated to empowering women worldwide, helping them radiate with confidence.

To celebrate Nadula Hair 9th anniversary and show appreciation for its loyal customers worldwide, Nadula has a big promotion with an exciting sale event, leading up to the official anniversary day on April 10. They have launched a series of promotions with big deals for their loyal customers.

Nadula Hair 9th Anniversary Big Sale

Time: Only 10th April 2026

1. Extra 20% off sitewide + Free Keychain (Code: GFN-KEYCHAIN).

2. Orders over $199 receive a Free Wig with Code: NA9.

3. $99 for 2 Wigs.

4. $19.9 Flash Deals.

5. Buy 1, Get the 2nd Free.

6. $9.9 or $19.9 Flash Deals / Low-Price Flash Deals on Long-Length Styles.

Nadula Celebrates 9th Anniversary with Customers Worldwide

Nadula mall offers a wide range of human hair products with exclusive deals. The glueless wigs pre-everything wigs

As usual, during the Nadula 9th Anniversary Sale, customers can enjoy fast free shipping, 24/7 online customer service, and a 30-day return policy. You can also download Nadula APP to use AI virtual try-on

Contact:

Nadula Hair Official

9820 BELL RANCH DR #101 SANTA FE SPRINGS CA 90670 USA

TEL: +86 18039952683

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