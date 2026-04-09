Circularo And Enqura Partner To Expand Trusted Digital Financial Services For Regulated Markets Worldwide

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Circularo, a provider of trusted digital solutions, electronic signatures, and sovereign digital services, today announced a strategic partnership with Enqura, an AI-driven financial technology company delivering end-to-end digital transformation solutions for financial institutions across Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, and other regulated markets.

The partnership brings together Circularo's secure digital signing, collaboration, and compliant digital archiving capabilities with Enqura's AI Driven Financial Technology Platform, Fintech Five, creating a broader digital value proposition for financial institutions seeking to modernize critical business processes while maintaining strong compliance, operational control, and trusted execution.

Founded in 2014, Enqura operates from offices in London, Istanbul, Dubai, Baku, and Doha, supporting financial institutions through digital banking, onboarding, authentication, and integrated customer journey solutions. Its Fintech Five platform enables financial services organizations to deliver AI-assisted self-service digital experiences across multiple channels, helping institutions accelerate digital transformation while improving customer engagement.

Under the partnership, financial institutions will be able to combine intelligent service orchestration with trusted execution of high-value workflows such as approvals, onboarding, contractual documentation, internal governance, and long-term document retention.

“Financial institutions today need more than digitized front-end experiences - they need trusted execution behind every important decision, approval, and regulated transaction,” said Dr Josef Neumann, Chief Executive Officer of Circularo.“By partnering with Enqura, we are bringing together advanced digital trust services and proven financial technology capabilities to help institutions move faster while maintaining legal reliability, compliance, and operational resilience.”

The collaboration also extends Circularo's ability to support regulated sectors through sovereign deployment models that address growing market demand for stronger control over data residency, jurisdictional alignment, and trusted infrastructure.

Circularo's sovereign shared services architecture enables organizations to deploy trusted digital services while preserving local governance requirements, supporting multi-entity environments, centralized administration, controlled delegation, and scalable digital trust operations. This model has become increasingly relevant not only in public sector digital transformation, but also across financial services, where institutions are placing greater emphasis on digital sovereignty as part of long-term resilience strategies.

"Financial institutions today are not only looking for technology providers, but for long-term partners who understand digital transformation, regulatory complexity, and the operational realities of financial services,” said Metin Karabiber, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Enqura.“Through our partnership with Circularo, we are expanding the value we deliver to financial institutions by combining AI-driven digital banking and onboarding solutions with trusted document workflows, digital signing, and compliant archiving. This partnership allows Circularo customers to build fully digital, compliant and end-to-end customer journeys, while enabling financial institutions to modernize critical processes faster, more securely, and with lower operational complexity.”

The joint offering also creates new opportunities for financial institutions already using Circularo to benefit from Enqura's wider fintech expertise, including tailored digital solutions built around regional banking requirements, onboarding frameworks, authentication services, and AI-enabled customer journeys.

As financial institutions continue balancing innovation with regulatory pressure, the partnership addresses two priorities increasingly shaping digital transformation strategies: AI-driven service delivery and sovereign trusted execution of critical transactions.

Together, Circularo and Enqura aim to help organizations move beyond isolated digital tools toward integrated, secure, and regulation-ready digital operating models designed for long-term growth.

About Enqura

Enqura is an AI-driven financial technology company providing end-to-end digital transformation solutions for banks, fintechs, insurance companies and digital financial institutions. The company focuses on enabling secure, intelligent and scalable self service financial services through its next generation technology platform.

Headquartered in London, Enqura supports financial institutions across Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia with digital onboarding, identity verification, authentication, digital banking channels and AI powered customer engagement solutions. Enqura helps institutions modernize legacy systems, simplify technology integration and deliver seamless digital customer journeys faster and more efficiently.

About Circularo

Founded in 2013, Circularo is a leading provider of digital trust platform for secure eSigning, trusted document workflows, and sovereign shared digital services, trusted by governments, enterprises, and institutions across the Middle East and globally. With a focus on quality, compliance, and security, Circularo enables organisations to digitise, automate, and govern document-centric processes while maintaining full control, legal reliability, and trust.

Its platform supports both enterprise and multi-entity shared service environments, helping organisations deploy trusted digital workflows with strong governance, data control, and regulatory alignment across complex institutional ecosystems. Circularo complies with key international standards and regulations, including International Organization for Standardization / IEC 9001, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, eIDAS, and General Data Protection Regulation.