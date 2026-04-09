Assam Assembly Election: BJP, Congress Leaders, Candidates Cast Votes Express Confidence Of Securing Victory

MENAFN - IANS) Dispur, April 9 (IANS) As the Assam Assembly elections went underway, leaders and candidates from the BJP and the Congress on Thursday cast their votes and expressed confidence of securing victory, while urging citizens to participate actively in the democratic process.

Former MP and BJP candidate from Dispur, Pradyut Bordoloi, cast his vote at the north section of the Marikalong High School polling station. Speaking to reporters, he said,“I have just cast my vote. I could not transfer my voting rights when I decided to file my nomination from Dispur, which is why I came here to vote.”

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also exercised his franchise and expressed optimism about his party's prospects.

“We will be able to build a new Assam. If we come to power, we will preserve Assam's traditions and culture, and also work to stop migration,” he said.

Another Congress MP, Rakibul Hussain, said he voted along with his family.

“I have come here to cast my vote and fulfill my democratic duty. I will not say anything that goes against the democratic process,” he added.

BJP candidate from the Udharbond constituency, Rajdeep Goala, extended his wishes to voters and encouraged participation.

“I urge everyone to exercise their democratic rights. I hope Assam continues on the path of development, and that voters will support the BJP for the progress of the state,” he said.

Congress candidate from Majuli, Indranil Pegu, described the polling day as a celebration of democracy.

“Today is a moment of joy for our democracy, as people are coming out in large numbers to cast their votes,” he said.

BJP candidate from Sadiya, Bolin Chetia, expressed confidence in his party's support base.

“Assam and especially the youth are with the BJP, as they trust the government's work,” he said.

BJP leader Manab Deka highlighted the festive atmosphere during polling.

“Elections in Assam are celebrated like a festival. I wish everyone well and appeal to all citizens to come out and vote,” he said, also apologising for any harsh remarks made during campaigning.

AJP (Congress alliance) candidate Kunki Chowdhary emphasised the need for change.

“People have come out to bring real change. To transform the system, one must be a part of it,” he said.

BJP candidate Mridul Kumar Dutta said he was delighted to vote for the first time as a candidate and praised the high voter turnout. Surya Rongphar, another BJP candidate, also expressed confidence, stating that public enthusiasm indicates support for the party.

NDA candidate from Bokakhat, Atul Bora, called the day memorable.“We have worked hard for this moment. It is encouraging to see women and young voters participating enthusiastically. Voting is both a constitutional and democratic right,” he said.