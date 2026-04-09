ECI Announces Bypoll To Bhojpur-Cum-Buxar Local Body MLC Constituency

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 9 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced a bye-election to the Bihar Legislative Council from the Bhojpur-cum-Buxar Local Authorities' Constituency.

The bye-election has been necessitated due to a casual vacancy following the resignation of JD(U) leader Radha Charan Sah.

He won the Bihar Assembly election from the Sandesh Assembly constituency in 2025.

Sah was arrested in 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, which has further intensified political and legal scrutiny surrounding him.

According to a statement issued by Rajesh Kumar Singh, Under Secretary at the Election Commission, the Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect in the concerned constituency.

As per the schedule, the notification will be issued on April 16, and the last date of filing the nomination will be April 23. The scrutiny of nominations will be on April 24. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 27.

The date of polling is scheduled on May 12 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., and counting of votes will take place on May 14. The election will be completed on May 15.

Radha Charan Sah hails from the Barhara block of Bhojpur district. His journey reflects a remarkable rise from humble beginnings. In the early 1970s, his family ran a small 'jalebi' shop near the Arrah railway station, where he assisted his father. Over time, he diversified into business, starting with a hotel, followed by expansion into real estate, rice mills, cold storage, and hospitality ventures.

He owns multiple establishments in Arrah, including properties at Ramna Maidan and Shaheed Bhawan, as well as a resort on the Bypass Road. His business interests also extend to states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

In addition, Sah established a strong presence in the sand trading sector along the Son River in Bhojpur.

Unlike traditional players, he reportedly relied on strategic networking and a low-profile approach to consolidate his position in the business. Due to the sand trading business, he came under the radar of ED.

The upcoming bye-election is likely to draw significant political attention, given the evolving dynamics in Bihar's political landscape.