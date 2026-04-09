Brisk Voting In Assam In First Four Hours, Over 38 Pc Polling Recorded

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 9 (IANS) Initial polling trends indicate a steady voter turnout across key regions as voting progressed on Thursday across 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam.

According to data recorded till 11.00 a.m., Assam reported an approximate voter turnout rate (VTR) of 38.92 per cent, reflecting moderate participation in the early hours of polling.

Election officials noted that queues were visible in several constituencies, particularly in rural pockets, suggesting a gradual increase in turnout as the day advances.

Assam is witnessing a high-voltage electoral battle on Thursday as polling is underway in all 126 Assembly constituencies, with the contest largely shaping up as a direct fight between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition alliance. The ruling BJP, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is aiming to secure a third consecutive term in office, while the Congress party is attempting to stage a comeback after being voted out of power in 2016.

According to official data, a total of 722 candidates are in the fray. Prominent names include CM Sarma, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi. Polling has been taking place across 31,490 polling stations spread over 35 districts.

The electorate comprises around 2.50 crore eligible voters, including nearly 1.25 crore women and 318 voters from the third gender category.

Among political parties, the Congress has fielded the highest number of candidates at 99, followed by the BJP with 90. The AIUDF is contesting 30 seats, while NDA allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) have fielded 26 and 11 candidates, respectively. Other parties in the fray include Raijor Dal (13), AJP (10), CPI(M) (3), APHLC (2), AAP (18), UPPL (18), Trinamool Congress (22), and JMM (16), in addition to 258 Independent candidates.

The constituencies of Algapur-Katlicherra and Karimganj South have the highest number of candidates at 15 each. In contrast, nine seats -- Rangia, Jagiroad (SC), Hojai, Naduar, Jonai (ST), Doomdooma, Mahmora, Teok, and Lakhipur -- are witnessing straight contests with only two candidates each. Out of the total contestants, 59 are women, with the Congress fielding the highest number at 14, followed by the BJP with seven.

Counting of the votes is scheduled for May 4.