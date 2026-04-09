Andhra Pradesh CM Pays Tributes To Vicente Ferrer Moncho On Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, April 9 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday paid rich tributes to the founder of the Rural Development Trust (RDT) Father Vicente Ferrer Moncho on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

"I pay my humble tributes to a man who served with a humanitarian spirit, undertaking numerous development initiatives to foster the progress of 2.5 million underprivileged and backwards-class people across the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana," the Chief Minister said in a social media post.

“Let us draw inspiration from Vicente -- who came from Spain, did immense good for the people of the Rayalaseema region, and became a revered figure for them,” said Chandrababu Naidu.

Minister for Human Resource Development Nara Lokesh also paid tributes to Father Vicente Ferrer, calling him a gift from God to the poor.

“I offer my humble tributes to the spirit of service embodied by this great soul. Stepping onto the Telugu soil half a century ago, Father Vincent Ferrer established the Rural Development Trust (RDT) and shone as a beacon of hope for countless people,” said Lokesh.

“Through the construction of hospitals, educational institutions, self-help groups, sports grounds, and permanent housing for the destitute across the Telugu states, he stood as a true architect of progress. As a tribute to Father Ferrer's birth anniversary this year, we successfully secured the FCRA clearance for the RDT, thereby ensuring that the Trust's services continue to reach the people without interruption. I pay my homage to Father Vincent Ferrer, a man who, through his selfless service, will forever live on in the hearts of the people,” said the minister.

Last month, the Centre renewed FCRA permission for the RDT.

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had welcomed the renewal of FCRA permissions and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision.

He stated that the renewal under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act will ensure the continuation of RDT's vital services in education, healthcare, environment, and social development across the undivided Anantapur district, significantly benefiting the poor and vulnerable sections who depend on the organisation.

The YSR Congress Party chief, however, criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for attempting to claim credit for the renewal, questioning why it took nearly a year to restore permissions that were halted on April 21, 2025.

He pointed out that the delay was due to inaction, which forced people, along with YSRCP and civil society groups, to launch sustained protests demanding restoration.

He asserted that the renewal was achieved through public pressure and collective struggle, not through any initiative from the ruling leadership, adding that attempts to portray it otherwise amount to mere publicity stunts and credit appropriation.