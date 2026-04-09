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Iran Reroutes Hormuz Traffic, Citing Sea Mine Risks
(MENAFN) Iran on Thursday unveiled two alternate transit corridors through the Strait of Hormuz, flagging the risk of sea mines in sections of the critical waterway as justification for the navigational restrictions.
"All vessels intending to transit the Strait of Hormuz are advised to take alternative routes to ensure maritime safety and avoid potential sea mine hazards," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement carried by local media.
The directive arrives as Tehran moves to temporarily restore passage through the strait — a chokepoint that ordinarily channels roughly one-fifth of the world's crude oil supply — under the terms of a two-week ceasefire agreement. The partial reopening, however, now carries fresh conditions, raising new questions about the reliability and scope of the truce's maritime commitments.
"All vessels intending to transit the Strait of Hormuz are advised to take alternative routes to ensure maritime safety and avoid potential sea mine hazards," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement carried by local media.
The directive arrives as Tehran moves to temporarily restore passage through the strait — a chokepoint that ordinarily channels roughly one-fifth of the world's crude oil supply — under the terms of a two-week ceasefire agreement. The partial reopening, however, now carries fresh conditions, raising new questions about the reliability and scope of the truce's maritime commitments.
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