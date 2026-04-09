Coop Pank Launches A Share Buyback Programme

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On the basis of the resolution of the general meeting of Coop Pank AS (hereinafter) adopted on 8 April 2026 and the resolution of the Supervisory Board of Coop Pank dated 9 April, the Management Board of Coop Pank has decided to commence the repurchase of Coop Pank shares and, for this purpose, to launch the first stage of Coop Pank's scheduled share buyback programme (hereinafter the).

In repurchasing its own shares, Coop Pank relies on the decision of the Financial Supervision Authority dated 16 March 2026, by which Coop Pank was granted permission to repurchase up to 3,109,716 Coop Pank shares for a total amount of up to EUR 3,000,000.

The First Buyback Programme will be carried out pursuant to the exemption applicable to scheduled buyback programmes set out in Article 5(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purpose of the First Buyback Programme is to acquire shares in order to fulfil obligations arising from options granted to Coop Pank's employees and members of management bodies. Pursuant to the resolution of the Management Board of Coop Pank, Coop Pank may acquire up to 377 640 of its own shares for a total consideration of up to 3 000 000 euros under the First Buyback Programme. The maximum price per share of the transactions shall be determined in accordance with legal regulations and the resolution of the general meeting of Coop Pank. The First Buyback Programme will be effective from 9 April until 31 May 2026. In determining the maximum number of shares that may be acquired on a daily basis, Coop Pank has opted to use the average daily trading volume for March 2026, which is 41,962 shares per day.

Under the First Buyback Programme, Coop Pank may acquire on each trading day from 9 April until 31 May up to 10,490 shares. This constitutes a right of Coop Pank, but not an obligation. The launch of the First Buyback Programme does not give shareholders or third parties any grounds to assume that shares will be repurchased on a daily basis.

Coop Pank will disclose aggregate information on transactions carried out under the First Buyback Programme by way of a stock exchange announcement on each Monday in respect of transactions executed during the preceding calendar week.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 229,800. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people's homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Tel: +372 516 0231

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