The Decision Of The Management Company Of INVL Technology On The Purchase Of Own Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Management company INVL Asset Management, UAB of INVL Technology (hereinafter –“”), taking into account that the Company has formed and not realised the reserve for the purchase of own shares which is equal to EUR 9.8 million and considering the resolution of the General Shareholders Meeting of the Company held on 30 April 2025, initiates the purchase of the Company's own ordinary registered EUR 0.29 nominal value shares.

Purchase conditions:

Share purchase starts on 13 April 2026.

Share purchase ends on 17 April 2026.

Maximum number of shares to be acquired (units): 120,000 units.

Total maximum purchase price (EUR): EUR 537,600.

Maximum purchase price (EUR): EUR 4.48 per share.

Share purchase price (EUR): the price shall be determined according to Dutch auction principles, i.e. transaction shall be executed at „single price“.



Additional information:

INVL Technology, an investment company focused on information technology businesses, is launching a share buyback program, utilizing its accumulated reserve for this purpose. The share acquisition price on the stock exchange will be determined through a Dutch auction mechanism.

The share buyback begins on April 13 and concludes on April 17. The maximum number of shares to be acquired is 120,000 units, with a maximum purchase price of EUR 4.48 per share. The total maximum buyback value amounts to EUR 537,600. Before the buyback announcement, INVL Technology shares were trading at EUR 4.3 on the stock exchange.

A portion of the reserve previously established for this purpose will be used to fund the acquisition of own shares. The acquired shares will be cancelled, with a corresponding reduction in the company's authorized capital, thereby returning a portion of funds to shareholders.

The share acquisition procedure was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on April 30, 2025. The company was granted the right to acquire up to 10% of its authorized capital in its own shares, with an 18-month acquisition window from the date of the shareholder resolution. The maximum purchase price per share is set at the last published net asset value of INVL Technology, while the minimum price is EUR 0.29. As the acquired shares will not be resold, no minimum selling price or disposal procedure has been established.

INVL Technology holds stakes in cybersecurity firm NRD Cyber Security, GovTech company NRD Companies, and Baltic IT company Novian.

INVL Technology is a closed-end investment company managed by INVL Asset Management, the Baltics' leading alternative asset manager. All of the company's investments are to be realized by mid-July 2026 at the latest, with proceeds distributed to shareholders.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

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