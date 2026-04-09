'Will Get More Seats': Puducherry CM Rangaswamy Exudes Confidence In NDA Victory

MENAFN - IANS) Puducherry, April 9 (IANS) Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy cast his vote in the 2026 Puducherry Assembly elections on Thursday and expressed confidence that his party would secure a clear victory.

Continuing his long-standing tradition, Rangaswamy arrived at the polling station on his motorcycle. After casting his vote, he spoke exclusively to IANS and said,“We will get more seats and surely win the election.”

Rangaswamy is contesting from the Thattanchavady and Mangalam Assembly constituencies.

Rangaswamy has served multiple terms as Chief Minister -- from 2001 to 2008, 2011 to 2016, and again since 2021. Between 2016 and 2021, he served as the Leader of the Opposition.

Meanwhile, polling started on a smooth note across Puducherry early in the morning, as voters turned up steadily at polling stations to cast their ballots for the 30-member Assembly. The union territory currently has a 33-member Assembly, of which 30 members are elected by the public.

At present, Puducherry is governed by an alliance between the All India N.R. Congress and the BJP. As the electoral process began, BJP state President V.P. Ramalingame voiced optimism about the NDA's prospects.

Speaking to IANS, Ramalingame said, "Today is a very good day. All the citizens are showing great interest in voting for our nation. Everything is going very well. NDA is going to form the government."

Ramalingame is contesting from the Raj Bhavan (General) Assembly constituency, where he faces competition from Congress candidate R. Kumaran and DMK nominee Vignesh Kannan, making it a closely watched contest.

On the other hand, the Congress party also projected confidence in its chances, asserting that the electorate is looking for a shift in governance. The party accused the current BJP-led administration of widespread corruption and governance failures.

Congress leader and former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, after casting his vote, told IANS, "I exercise my democratic right by going to the booth and standing in the queue to vote. It is the duty of every citizen of India to go and cast their vote. In Puducherry, the situation is very favourable for the INDIA bloc."

Polling commenced at 7 a.m. across 1,099 polling stations and is scheduled to continue until 6 p.m. Officials have indicated that all necessary arrangements are in place to ensure a peaceful and orderly voting process.

With all major political players in the fray, the election is expected to witness a keen contest as parties compete to secure control of the Union Territory.