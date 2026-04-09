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US Lawmaker Calls Trump’s NATO Exit Threats 'Reckless’
(MENAFN) US Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi fired a direct legal warning at President Donald Trump on Wednesday, cautioning that any move to pull the United States out of NATO without congressional authorization would constitute a breach of federal law and place national security in serious jeopardy.
The Democrat dispatched a formal letter to the White House following Trump's closed-door session with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, in which Krishnamoorthi said he held "deep concern" over the president's escalating rhetoric casting doubt on continued US membership in the transatlantic alliance.
The congressman was unequivocal on the legal constraints binding the presidency, pointing out that Congress has already enacted legislation explicitly barring any president from unilaterally withdrawing from NATO — a step that would require either a two-thirds majority in the Senate or a full act of Congress.
He pressed that point forcefully in writing: "Any unilateral U.S. exit from NATO would be both strategically reckless and blatantly illegal under current law. Moreover, your rhetoric on this issue risks strengthening our adversaries at the expense of our own security."
Beyond the legal dimension, Krishnamoorthi warned that even the mere suggestion of wavering US commitment risked eroding NATO's deterrent credibility at a moment of acute global instability — handing adversaries a strategic opening without firing a single shot.
He closed with a sharp call to action: "I strongly urge you to reverse course and recognize the clear requirements of U.S. law. We must strengthen—not weaken or question—the alliances that have preserved peace and security for generations."
The rebuke lands as Trump went on the offensive against the alliance Wednesday, asserting that NATO had failed to stand alongside the United States during its war with Iran. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt reinforced that position before reporters earlier in the day, stating that the president believes NATO was "tested, and they failed" during the conflict.
The Democrat dispatched a formal letter to the White House following Trump's closed-door session with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, in which Krishnamoorthi said he held "deep concern" over the president's escalating rhetoric casting doubt on continued US membership in the transatlantic alliance.
The congressman was unequivocal on the legal constraints binding the presidency, pointing out that Congress has already enacted legislation explicitly barring any president from unilaterally withdrawing from NATO — a step that would require either a two-thirds majority in the Senate or a full act of Congress.
He pressed that point forcefully in writing: "Any unilateral U.S. exit from NATO would be both strategically reckless and blatantly illegal under current law. Moreover, your rhetoric on this issue risks strengthening our adversaries at the expense of our own security."
Beyond the legal dimension, Krishnamoorthi warned that even the mere suggestion of wavering US commitment risked eroding NATO's deterrent credibility at a moment of acute global instability — handing adversaries a strategic opening without firing a single shot.
He closed with a sharp call to action: "I strongly urge you to reverse course and recognize the clear requirements of U.S. law. We must strengthen—not weaken or question—the alliances that have preserved peace and security for generations."
The rebuke lands as Trump went on the offensive against the alliance Wednesday, asserting that NATO had failed to stand alongside the United States during its war with Iran. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt reinforced that position before reporters earlier in the day, stating that the president believes NATO was "tested, and they failed" during the conflict.
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